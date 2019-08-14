CM Naveen Patnaik reviews flood-hit districts of Odisha, extends gratuitous relief of seven days to those affected

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the flood-hit districts of the state and extended seven days gratuitous relief to those affected. Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Subarnapur and Kandhamal districts of the state are affected by the incessant rains and flash floods.

The chief minister is set to provide Rs 60 per adult and Rs 45 per child per day in the affected areas, the Chief Minister Officer (CMO) said in a statement.

Patnaik interacted with the concerned collectors through video conferencing and asked them about the requirements, the CMO stated.