Cloud cover raises minimum temperature across Jammu, light snowfall in high altitude areas of Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban

Jammu: The minimum temperature across Jammu region rose by several degrees to settle above the season's average due to overcast conditions as high altitude areas experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, an official of the meteorological department said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, up by 5.4 degrees from the previous night's 3.9 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He pointed out that though the night temperature was 2.3 degrees above the season's average, it failed to provide any respite from the prevailing cold conditions due to cloud cover.

Light snowfall was reported from the high altitude areas of Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban districts in the early hours on Sunday.

The weatherman forecast rains in the plains with moderate to heavy snowfall in the upper reaches till Tuesday. Owing to heavy cloud cover, the minimum temperature marked an appreciable increase across Jammu region.

Bhaderwah town in Doda district was the coldest recorded place in the region with a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus five degrees Celsius, the official said.

He added that the highway town of Banihal in Ramban district recorded a minimum of 1.2 degrees Celsius and nearby Batote registered 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, marked an increase of over five notches to settle at 9.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

