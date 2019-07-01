Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6

What does climate change mean beyond alarmist headlines and what can we do about it? Rupali Mehra asks Earth System Scientist Dr Raghu Murtugudde, The Good Food Institute’s Varun Deshpande, Data Analyst Ravishankar Mantha and Firstpost’s science reporter Kavya Narayanan.​

Amid the clutter of breaking news and daily shoutfests on prime time TV, what happens to the issues and ideas which need our time, attention and involvement? We bring to you #FirstpostConversations, which address these critical questions and attempt to get at some answers.

