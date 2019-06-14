CLAT Result 2019 declared: National Law University announces test scores on clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT Result 2019 | The National Law University (NLU) Odisha announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test 2019 (CLAT 2019) today on its official website. Students who applied for the exam can check their results on clat.ac.in or clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

As per the official website, "CLAT 2019 results will be declared on 14 June 2019 post 6.30 pm".

The final answer of CLAT 2019 was released on 8 June by the Consortium of National Law University. They can be accessed on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/final-answerkey.html

The candidates who appeared for CLAT 2019 will be eligible to receive admission in over 21 National Law Universities all over India.

Here's how to check CLAT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website Clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in or access the direct link here

Step 2: Click on the link that says, 'CLAT Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your CLAT 2019 roll number and your date of birth, as on the admit card.

Step 4: Press ENTER or click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: CLAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Last year, CLAT was held on 13 May by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NULS), Kochi.

Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is conducted for admission to LLM and five-year Integrated programme. The Consortium is intended to provide for better coordination amongst National Law Schools to achieve highest standards of legal education in the country. 21 National Law Universities have joined the Consortium as founder members. The objective of the Consortium is to lay down the highest standards of legal education for the member Universities and to make the Indian Law Schools comparable with the best International Institutions of legal education.

