CLAT Admit Card 2019: Law universities consortium releases hall ticket for common entrance test; check clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT Admit Card 2019 | The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the hall ticket for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019. Interested candidates willing to appear for the national level law entrance exam can download the CLAT 2019 admit card from the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

CLAT 2019 is scheduled to be held on 26 May.

Steps to download the CLAT 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number and password

Step 3: Hit ‘submit’

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check whether all the information mentioned on their admit card is correct. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the test without the hall ticket. The examination will be conducted for admission to law colleges across the country, including the National Law University.

Candidates who qualify for this annual national-level law entrance test will be eligible for admissions to graduate and postgraduate law courses.

