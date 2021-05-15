The CNLU extended the last date of registration to 15 May from the original deadline of 30 April. The applications were opened on 1 January

The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 ends today, 15 May. Conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), the exam is to gain admission in NLUs.

Candidates can check the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in — for more details.

The CNLU had extended the last date of the registration process to 15 May on 28 April. Previously, the deadline was 30 April.

Law aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option ‘CLAT 2021’. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘Register’

Step 4: Enter personal details and register

Step 5: After registration, log in using credentials and fill in the application form

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download your CLAT 2021 form

Step 8: Take a printout and save it for future reference

CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 13 June. In a notification released on 19 April, CNLU said that it is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation and will issue a notification regarding the examination date.

Previously, the test was rescheduled due to clashes with the CBSE exams. However, CBSE postponed the Class 12 board examination and it is expected that the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will make a final decision about the senior secondary examination on 17 May.