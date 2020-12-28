CLAT 2021 application form to be released on 1 January; check official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2021 | The registration form for CLAT 2021 will have to be submitted along with an application fee in the online mode

The application forms for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be released on 1 January, 2021 on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The last date to complete CLAT registration is 31 March while the CLAT 2021 exam will be held on 9 May, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

According to a report in NDTV, the CLAT exam is conducted for 5-year integrated LLB and LLM courses. The registration form for CLAT 2021 will have to be submitted along with an application fee in the online mode.

The result of CLAT 2021 will be declared around the last week of May.

A notification by the Consortium of National Law Universities, has, however, added that on account of the prevailing COVID situation, the offline conduct of the exam will be subject to revision in case it becomes necessary.

Students who secured 45 percent marks or higher in their 10+2 exams will be eligible to appear for CLAT 2021. The cut off for SC/ST candidates is 40 percent.

The application for the CLAT 2021 exam for general candidates in Rs 4,000, while for SC/ST candidates is Rs 3,500.

As per the report, the CLAT 2020 exam was earlier slated to be held on 7 September 2020. However, it stood postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown situation in various states. It was finally held for both UG and PG candidates on 28 September.

According to a report by Careers 360, the exam pattern for CLAT 2021 will be a comprehension based test designed to test the reading and critical thinking skills of the students. However, last year, authorities had removed the essay section after repeated postponements due to COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if the section is included in CLAT 2021.