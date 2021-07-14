CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses that are offered by 22 National Law Universities across the country

The admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 have been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates, who will be appearing for the exam, can check and download the hall tickets by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The admit cards for the CLAT 2021 carry details of the exam center and subject code. The exam will be held on 23 July from 2 pm to 4 pm in offline mode.

Registered candidates can follow these steps to check and download their CLAT 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Search for ‘CLAT 2021’ and submit the registered mobile number and passwords to login

Step 3: Then check the details and click on download admit card

Step 4: Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference

Here’s the direct link.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses that are offered by 22 National Law Universities across the country. The exam is organised by the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU).

Earlier in a statement, the consortium of national law universities had informed that this year the common law admission test will be conducted as a centre-based test following all COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, appearing candidates have been requested and advised to get themselves vaccinated.

Few guidelines were also released for the students:

- Candidates need to reach the exam centre or hall 30 minutes prior to the examination time

- It is compulsory for all candidates to carry their admit cards and valid ID proof to the exam centre

- No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination centre or hall before the end of the test

- It is mandatory for all candidates to wear face masks; also, a temperature check will be conducted before allowing students to enter the examination hall

- Those applicants having higher temperatures will be shifted to an isolation room

