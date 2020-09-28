CLAT 2020: Law universities to begin counselling process from 6 Oct, first allotment to be declared on 9 Oct

Candidates who are allotted counselling seats in the first list will have to confirm the seat and submit their documents, as well as pay the fee of Rs 50,000 to NLU by 10 October

CLAT 2020: The counselling process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will begin from 6 October. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the counselling in online mode.

The result of the law admission test will be declared by the Consortium on 5 October.

As per reports, the Consortium of NLUs will be conducting CLAT 2020 on Monday and will release the answer keys later in the evening. Once released, candidates can check the answer keys from the official website — clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlu.ac.in.

Candidates can raise an objection, if any, against the answer keys by 29 September.

The Consortium in a notification said that it will be sending invitations for counselling to candidates approximately three times the number of seats offered by the 22 participating NLUs.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 and update their preferences if they wish. They will be allowed to fill a minimum of five preferences.

The first allotment list will be released on 9 October. Those whose names appear in the list will have to accept and lock the seat and upload documents as well as pay fee to NLU by 10 October up to 10 am.

The second allotment list will be released on 11 October, while the third and the final list will be released on 14 October.

A report by Careers 360 said that the CLAT 2020 counselling process will be conducted in an online mode.

The Consortium will be declaring the result of the admission test in the form of rank cards that will mention details including sectional and overall marks, AIl India and category rank.