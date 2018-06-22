Class 9 student found murdered in school washroom in Vadodara, boy had suffered multiple stab injuries

In a chilling reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurugram school, a Class 9 student was on Friday found murdered at his school in Gujarat's Vadodara with several stab wounds on his body.

#UPDATE |Class 9 student is suspected to have been murdered by another student in Vadodara. Dead body found in school washroom. Sharp-edged weapon injuries on head and body of the victim. Police at the school for investigation |@MeghdootS with details |#VadodaraSchoolHorror pic.twitter.com/t8arompAVY — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 22, 2018

The child's body was found in the school washroom, with multiple stab injuries on his head and body. The Gujarat Police has reached the spot and an investigation has been launched into the case. The body has been taken for postmortem examination. Further details are awaited.

The case is eerily similar to the murder of a seven-year-old child, who was found dead with his throat slit in his school's washroom on 8 September. Initially, the Gurugram Police charged the school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, and arrested him in connection with the crime. However, a CBI inquiry later revealed that a Class 11 student, who allegedly wanted a parent-teacher meeting and an examination at the school postponed, killed the child to have the school shut down.

The Juvenile Justice Board, later said that the accused teenager will be tried as an adult. The board had observed the crime committed by 16-year-old was heinous, chilling, horrific and serious in nature.