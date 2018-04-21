You are here:
Class 4 teacher rapes two girls in West Bengal school classroom; police on lookout for absconding accused

India PTI Apr 21, 2018 21:05:27 IST

Raiganj: Two Class IV students were allegedly raped by a teacher in a classroom for four consecutive days after school hours in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident at a state government-aided primary school came to light on Friday when one of the girls refused to go to school. The 35-year-old married class teacher is absconding, police said.

The teacher allegedly raped the two in a classroom for four days this week after school hours and threatened the victims with dire consequences if they disclosed it to anyone, they said.

One of the victims told her parents about the ordeal on Friday after they asked her the reason for her unwillingness to go to school. She also named the other victim, police said.

Parents of this girl then went to the house of the other victim who corroborated the incident. Parents of both the girls lodged an FIR at Raiganj police station on Friday night against the teacher who is on the run, police said.

Medical examination of the two girls were conducted at the Raiganj district hospital on Saturday.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 21:05 PM

