The India Wide Parents Association suggested using an alternative method of assessment 'because the delay in the exam dates is affecting the students' mental health'

Class 12 Boards 2021: Amid the uncertainty over the Class 12 boards for the academic session 2021-22, the India Wide Parents Association wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the examinations.

The association has requested Modi to opt for an alternative assessment to declare the results as the delay in the exam dates is affecting the mental health of students.

India's wide parents association has written a letter to @PMOIndia requesting class 12th board exams to be cancelled and to adopt alternative assessment. It says delaying exams will increase anxiety of students. #CancelExamsSaveStudents#modiji_cancel12thboards#cancelboardexam pic.twitter.com/sG9tlJt0EL — Cancel 12th Board Exams 2021 (@CancelCBSEexams) May 17, 2021

The open letter states that as the third wave of coronavirus is expected to affect the children, it is of paramount importance they are not exposed to open areas like exam centres. Further, vaccination for people below 18 years is still not open and hence, it is requested that Class 12 board exams be cancelled just like the Class 10 exams.

The association has said that the delay in exam is causing anxiety and depression in students and there is a possibility that this entire year will go wasted without the exams. Since many international universities are already accepting the internal assessment exams, the government must take a decision in this regard soon.

After the letter went viral, trends like #modiji_cancel12thboards and #CancelExamsSaveStudents are trending on Twitter. Class 12 students and their parents are taking to social media platforms to protest against the offline exams and requesting the authorities to scrap this year boards altogether.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has released a list of tips for students to manage the stress during the pandemic.

During the stressful times of #COVID, it is important to manage stress properly. Here are some tips on how to get through the second wave of the pandemic.

Remember, this too shall pass. Stay strong!#Unite2FightCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/WI5DKpAZPu — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 8, 2021

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has also tweeted helpline numbers of counsellors for those who are feeling anxiety, stress or depression due to COVID-19 .