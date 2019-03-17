Class 10 pass percentage in Delhi schools fell from 92% to 68% in a year after CBSE boards were reintroduced: Report

New Delhi: The pass percentage of class 10 fell from 92.44 percent in 2016-17 to 68.9 percent in 2017-18 for the government schools after CBSE board examination was reintroduced, a report released on Friday said. It also highlighted that around 40 percent of AAP MLAs did not raise a single issue on education in the duration between March 2017 to January 2018.

"Pass percentage of class 10 fell from 92.44 percent in 2016-17 to 68.90 in 2017-18 for state government schools after CBSE board examination pattern was reintroduced," it said.

The report titled "State of School Education in Delhi" by Praja Foundation, an NGO working in the sector highlighted that 40 percent of AAP MLAs did not raise a single issue on education from March 2017 to January 2018.

"Out of this, 11 MLAs did not raise even a single issue on education in the last three years (February 2015 to January 2018). "In MCD, 49 councillors did not raise even a single issue on education in 2017-18 and only 11 percent of total councillors in 2017-18 raised more than 10 issues," the report said.

The enrolment in MCD schools too fell from 8.69 lakh in 2013-14 to 7.24 lakh in 2017-18, a 17 percent drop, the report said. It said Class 1 enrolments in MCD schools fell by 43 percent from 1.69 lakh in 2010-11 to 95,817 in 2017-18 and if the current trend continues, according to a time series analysis, enrolments would drop to 37,938 in 2020-21.

