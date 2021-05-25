As per the FAQ, if any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments, schools can conduct a telephonic examination and record documentary evidence to certify their recommendations.

To bring transparency in the evaluation of Class 10 students for the academic session 202-21, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its new marks tabulation policy.

The list addresses issues like assessment criteria, assessment in foreign schools, co-opting of teachers, etc. Students, parents and teachers read the entire document by visiting the official website www.cbse.gov.in.

The board has made it clear that if any candidate is not satisfied with the marks awarded during the evaluation, he/she can reappear for that particular exam. The dates for these exams will be announced once the current pandemic situation improves.

The year in which the performance of the school was the best in the past three years will be taken as the reference year for the evaluation of students.

The board, however, has announced that no facility will be provided to parents who want to view the exam copies or want to verify the marks after the result is declared.

Earlier, CBSE had ordered that Class 10 results will be prepared by a result committee of seven members. Of which, five members will be teachers of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and two other languages, and the committee should have two teachers from a neighbouring school who will act as external members.

Now, the board has released for more specific details about these external members have been shared in the FAQs document. Here are the details:

Such teachers should be teaching Class 10 in the neighbouring school.

The teachers should be from any of the subject i.e. Science, Mathematics, Social Science or two languages.

Under no circumstances, the interchange of teachers as committee members between two schools is allowed.

They should not be from the same management schools.

Here’s the detailed document containing all the 57 FAQs and their answers: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//FAQ-CM%2024052021%20.pdf