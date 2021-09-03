Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022: CISCE releases notice, set of instructions for candidates

Candidates who have not availed the pass certificate and wish to re-appear for the examination next year can do so by applying from their respective schools as regular students for a complete certificate.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released a set of important instructions for students who are not awarded pass certificates, supplementary candidates, and absent or withdrawn candidates. This notice is for applicants appearing for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board Exam 2022.

Candidates can access the notice and read the important instructions by visiting the official website of CISCE - https://cisce.org/.

“It may be noted that this is a special provision that has been put in place for the year 2022 exams as an exception and should not be considered as a precedent for the future,” the official notice released by the CISCE reads.

Candidates who have not availed the pass certificate and wish to re-appear for the examination next year can do so by applying from their respective schools as regular students for a complete certificate.

Those who wish to appear for only one or more subjects just to improve their grades can apply and appear for supplementary exams. Also, such students are requested to follow the bifurcated syllabus set by the board. Moreover, if any student is absent and wants to appear for an examination can do so by appearing in regular attendance at the school for a full certificate.

However, all these candidates will have to appear for semester I and semester II of the examinations, as per the official notice.

Concerning the question paper pattern, the board has also informed that the exam pattern will be identical to the question paper which was followed for ICSE, ISC examinations conducted this year.

Along with the above concerning exams, the council will be conducting compartment examinations for students who have not been awarded a pass certificate but have passed in English and three other main subjects in Class 10. While, for Class 12, the board will conduct exams in English and two other subjects.