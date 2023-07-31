India

Clashes erupt between two communities in Haryana's Nuh

According to reports, the clashes erupted after a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh

Last Updated:July 31, 2023 15:45:28 IST
Screengrab

Clashes erupted between the members of two communities in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday.

According to reports, the clashes erupted after a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, Mewat.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, people can be seen gathering at a spot amid heavy police deployment.

More details awaited

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 31, 2023 15:22:23 IST

