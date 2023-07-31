Clashes erupt between two communities in Haryana's Nuh

Clashes erupted between the members of two communities in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday.

According to reports, the clashes erupted after a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, Mewat.

Some people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, #Mewat. pic.twitter.com/9hi0Tr67aK — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 31, 2023

In a video posted by news agency ANI, people can be seen gathering at a spot amid heavy police deployment.

#WATCH | Clashes erupt between two groups in Haryana’s Nuh Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/huZVBzjK4d — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

