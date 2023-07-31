Clashes erupt between two communities in Haryana's Nuh
According to reports, the clashes erupted after a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh
Clashes erupted between the members of two communities in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday.
According to reports, the clashes erupted after a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, Mewat.
Some people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, #Mewat. pic.twitter.com/9hi0Tr67aK
— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 31, 2023
In a video posted by news agency ANI, people can be seen gathering at a spot amid heavy police deployment.
#WATCH | Clashes erupt between two groups in Haryana’s Nuh
Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/huZVBzjK4d
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
More details awaited
With inputs from agencies
