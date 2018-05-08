You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CJI Impeachment row: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan files RTI to seek order setting up 5-judge bench

India AP May 08, 2018 19:59:07 IST

New Delhi: Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday filed an RTI seeking a copy of the administrative order constituting a five-judge constitution bench to hear the impeachment case against the CJI, hours after the Supreme Court showed reluctance to part with it.

Prashant Bhushan. PTI

Prashant Bhushan. PTI

In his RTI application, Bhushan has sought information from the central public information officer of the Supreme Court regarding the listing of the case before a five-judge constitution bench and also who had passed the administrative order.

"Was writ petition of Pratap Singh Bajwa and another vs Chairman, Rajya Sabha and another listed on May 8 before a constitution bench by way of an administrative order? If yes, who has passed passed the order above mentioned," the RTI application filed by Bhushan said.

It further said, "Kindly provide me the copy of the order and allow me to inspect the concerned file along with any file noting concerning the said order".

Two Congress MPs, who had challenged the rejection of the impeachment notice against the Chief Justice of India by Rajya Sabha Chairman, on Tuesday withdrew their petition from the Supreme Court after it showed reluctance to part with the administrative order on constitution of a larger bench to hear the matter


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 19:59 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores