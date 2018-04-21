CJI impeachment: Kiren Rijiju lambasts Congress, says party doesn't trust people of India or its institutions

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Congress-led Opposition on Saturday for spearheading an unprecedented move to impeach the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

Rijiju claimed the Congress does not trust the Indian Army, the Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court, Election Commission, EVMs, RBI, the prime minister or the president.

And since "people of India have lost faith in Congress Party, Congress doesn't trust people of India and it's institutions", he added.

They don't trust Army

They don’t trust CJI

They don’t trust SC

They don’t trust EC

They don’t trust EVMs

They don’t trust RBI

They don’t trust PMO

They don’t trust President

And they saying

Democracy in Danger!! https://t.co/fheVWjM4we — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 21, 2018

Since people of India have lost faith in Congress Party, Congress doesn't trust people of India and it's institutions. https://t.co/mNjp4DCYIW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 21, 2018

Rijiju's comments came A day after seven Opposition parties led by Congress moved a notice for the impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra, accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority, in a series of tweets.

Leveling five allegations, leaders of the seven opposition parties had met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, on Friday and handed over the notice of impeachment bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired.

Rijiju had criticised Congress on Friday as well saying that had BJP censured the apex court verdict on judge BH Loya's death, the party would have created havoc.

"Just imagine, in place of Congress Party if BJP had criticised Supreme Court on the verdict in the judge BH Loya death case. The whole pseudo-secularists gang would have created havoc and told the whole world that judiciary in India is under severe threat," he had remarked on Twitter.

The Union minister continued to lambast Congress and said it crushed democracy in its six-decade-long rule.

"You ruled India for six decades during which you crushed democracy, suppressed oppositions, looted India, created largest poor people in the world... Now you have the audacity to talk about democracy, Dalits, tribals, Muslims, and women. Is India your private fiefdom?" Rijiju asked in another tweet.

The BJP on Friday lashed out at Congress over its move to impeach the CJI, dubbing it as an "intimidatory tactic" and "revenge petition" to target the Supreme Court after its verdict in the judge BH Loya death case exposed a "conspiracy of falsehood".

Accusing Congress of using impeachment as a political tool, finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is also a noted lawyer, said it is a dangerous event and a serious threat to judicial independence.

The fate of the motion for the impeachment of the Chief Justice of India rests with Naidu, who is likely to seek legal opinion before accepting or rejecting it.

A judge can be removed from office through a motion adopted by the Parliament on grounds of 'proven misbehaviour or incapacity'. The Constitution provides that a judge can be removed only by an order of the President, based on a motion passed by both Houses of the Parliament.

The process for removal of a Supreme Court judge has been mentioned in Article 124 of the Constitution and the procedure has been elaborated in the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968.

