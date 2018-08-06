CJI Dipak Misra to consult Attorney General on Justice KM Joseph's seniority row after meeting displeased SC judges

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has decided to consult the Attorney General on Justice KM Joseph's seniority row after Supreme Court judges on Monday met him to express disappointment with the Centre altering the seniority of Justice Joseph for his appointment as an SC judge.

Seniority is not the only criteria for elevation as the apex court judge, but the government in order to frustrate the appointment of Joseph as top court judges have cited seniority as a consideration.

Ever since the collegium recommended Joseph for elevation, the government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads. The warrants of appointment of the three judges were signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on 3 August. The swearing-in for the three judges elevated to Supreme Court is scheduled for 10:30 am on Tuesday and Joseph's tenure will last until 16 June, 2023.

Justice Joseph had reportedly earned the displeasure of the government after he set aside the imposition of President's Rule in Uttarakhand in 2016.