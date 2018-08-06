You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CJI Dipak Misra to consult Attorney General on Justice KM Joseph's seniority row after meeting displeased SC judges

India FP Staff Aug 06, 2018 15:20:39 IST

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has decided to consult the Attorney General on Justice KM Joseph's seniority row after Supreme Court judges on Monday met him to express disappointment with the Centre altering the seniority of Justice Joseph for his appointment as an SC judge.

File image of Justice KM Joseph. News18

File image of Justice KM Joseph. News18

Seniority is not the only criteria for elevation as the apex court judge, but the government in order to frustrate the appointment of Joseph as top court judges have cited seniority as a consideration.

Ever since the collegium recommended Joseph for elevation, the government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads. The warrants of appointment of the three judges were signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on 3 August. The swearing-in for the three judges elevated to Supreme Court is scheduled for 10:30 am on Tuesday and Joseph's tenure will last until 16 June, 2023.

Justice Joseph had reportedly earned the displeasure of the government after he set aside the imposition of President's Rule in Uttarakhand in 2016.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 15:20 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores