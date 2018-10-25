Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Centre may take ordinance route if it is not passed during Parliament's Winter Session

In the case of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has two options left before it: either to try getting it passed before the current Lok Sabha is dissolved after completion of its term or allow the Bill to lapse.

Divided opinions among the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill have also triggered speculation in the political circle that the Modi government may explore a third option of taking the ordinance route for granting citizenship to six non-Muslim communities – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The term of the JPC is scheduled to come to an end on the first day of the last week of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The JPC meeting held on 23, October remained inconclusive. The Congress proposed that North-eastern states should be kept out of the purview of the Bill.

The Trinamool Congress proposed exclusion of Bangladesh while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) opposed the Bill. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members from Assam did not attend the meeting.

Caught between choices of domestic electoral politics and India’s foreign policy compulsions of maintaining a friendly relation with Bangladesh, the BJP-led government at the Centre is faced with the toughest challenge of balancing its move.