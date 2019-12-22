Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: One dead, several injured in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur following clashes between police and protesters

Citizenship Amendment Act protest LATEST Updates: One person died and several people, including policemen, were injured as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, officials said.
Fifteen people were killed and 705 since 10 December were arrested in connection to the protests against the amended citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh, said Inspector General (Law and Order), Lucknow, Praveen Kumar.
Delhi court denies bail to Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, sends him to 14 days' judicial custody over the Daryaganj violence, reports PTI.
Anti-citizenship law protestors set Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur on fire on Saturday and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injury to some people, a senior official told PTI.
Police had to lob tear gas shells and use canes to chase them away. Fire tenders were rushed to control the flame. ADG (Kanpur) Prem Prakash said RAF has been called out along with 'Vajr' vehicles to control the situation.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called a public rally against the amended citizenship law at Hyderabad's Darussalam area. He will address the rally shortly.
Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in which several people, including policemen, were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, officials said.
The Uttar Pradesh Police chief on Saturday maintained that police did not open fire during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, suggesting that those who died were caught in cross-firing between protesters.
A four-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress will be visiting Lucknow tomorrow (Sunday) to meet the grieving families of those who were killed in police firing. The delegation which is expected to reach Lucknow on 22 December will be led by Dinesh Trivedi. The other members include MPs, Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas.
"Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," read the statement.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad has been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, police said on Saturday. Aazad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday. He was initially detained and arrested later, police said. The total number of people arrested in connection with the violence has now reached 16, they said.
More than 1,000 academicians from various universities across India on Saturday released a statement in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. In the statement, they congratulated the Parliament for 'standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilizational ethos of India' and 'providing a haven for those fleeing religious persecution'.
NCP president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on Saturday, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens were "ploys to divert" attention from serious issues plaguing the country. 'CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues that the country is facing,' he told reporters in Pune. 'Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country,' he said.
Five people have been detained for allegedly hurling stones during a protest in Northeast Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which an additional deputy commissioner of police was injured, police said on Saturday. Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident. He is doing fine now, they said. Police said five 'outsiders' from neighbouring areas have been detained in connection with the incident.
It is suspected that they had come with an intention to create mischief, the police said.
Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on Saturday, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. In the state capital, hundreds of party supporters - among whom children could also be seen - stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but they were chased away by police personnel.
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday. Initially, 10 people were held but five more were arrested later, they said. Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, police said.
The bloody clashes in the wake of contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill have claimed more lives in all of yesterday in Uttar Pradesh alone. The northern state, which witnessed violence in sensitive areas with a dotted history of communal violence, saw loss of at least 11 lives, which included a child of 8 years if age.
Ten people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.
Internet connectivity and mobile services will remain suspended in at least 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh as the entire nation becomes galvanised to protest citizenship law.
According to CNN-News18, Section 144 has been imposed in Gorakhpur.
The toll in clashes between demonstrators and police over the contentious citizenship law has claimed to nine, spreading to at least 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh, reports said.
In this more than a week of unrest, the national toll in the protests over the newly enacted law has risen to 17 so far.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning. He was inside the mosque in protest against the newly amended Citizenship Act.
"We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence," he said.
Azad had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday.
Friday's was the deadliest protest since demonstrations started against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, with six people losing their lives in clashes between the demonstrators and the police across Uttar Pradesh. Protests were largely peaceful through the day in Delhi but turned violent in Dariyaganj after "outsiders" entered the crowd. Violent protests were also seen in the Marathwada region in Maharashtra.
Karnataka's Managaluru remained inaccessible to outsiders a day after two were killed in police firing. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court slammed the state for arbitrarily cancelling permission to protest by imposing Section 144 in Bengaluru.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry also issued an advisory on Friday asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content which is "likely to instigate violence or which promotes anti-national attitudes".
Six killed in deadliest protests in Uttar Pradesh According to Uttar Pradesh officials, six people were killed as anti-CAA protesters clashed with police after Friday prayers at several places in Uttar Pradesh, hurling stones and torching vehicles, officials said. However, Director General of Police OP Singh confirmed only five deaths during the violence in about 20 districts. Singh told PTI that two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Meerut, Sambhal and Firozabad. But officials reported deaths in Kanpur as well. Several people were injured. The DGP said 50 policemen were seriously hurt. The violence comes a day after police dealt with angry protesters in Lucknow and Sambhal districts — and amid internet curbs in many districts to curb rumour-mongering. Stone-pelting or more serious clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts.
At many places, police used lathis, lobbed tear-gas shells and, according to some officials, rubber bullets when they failed to contain angry mobs.
Police were often targeted when they stopped people from taking out processions in defiance of prohibitory orders in places all over the state.
At least six vehicles, including those of police, were set ablaze in Firozabad, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to disperse the mobs.
In Meerut's Islamabad locality, protesters targeted a police post, setting fire to some furniture and a motorcycle parked nearby.
Half a dozen vehicles, mostly of policemen, were also torched in Kanpur's Babupurwa area and six people were hurt in the city, Additional DG (Kanpur zone) Prem Prakash said.
Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following state government orders.
These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh and Sultanpur.
'Outsiders' turn protests in Dariyaganj violent; 40 detained
Stones, footwear and bloodstains on streets were the remnants of a protest against CAA, which began peacefully at Jama Masjid but ended with arson two kilometres away near the Daryaganj police station on Friday.
Police used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors as they hurled stones at security personnel. Police, however, denied baton charging the protesters and using teargas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon.
Some people, who, police said, were "outsiders" set ablaze a car outside the police station near Delhi Gate and several vehicles were also damaged during the protest.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is now conducting a flag march in the area.
The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with the violent protest in Daryaganj, 5-6 of whom, are minors, Uday Singh Rana, a journalist with CNN-News18 tweeted.
In a series of tweets, he said that the police initially didn't allow the detainees access to lawyers or doctors. However, it later released a list of detainees to lawyers gathered outside the police station. Some of the minors who have received injuries were taken to the LNJP hospital for medical treatment.
Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa had told PTI that the protests were largely peaceful and insisted that it was the "outsiders" who were inciting the people, many of whom, he said, had already dispersed before the violence broke out.
Playing hide and seek with Delhi police, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Friday surfaced inside Jama Masjid, hours after the security personnel tried to detain him during the outfit's march against the amended citizenship law.
Aazad later told PTI he snuck into the mosque, ducking a number of police personnel looking out for him, by wrapping himself in a long shawl to hide himself.
"Those who are indulging in violence are not our people. Our peaceful protest continues at the historic Jama Masjid. Ambedkarites do not indulge in violence. Those indulging in violence are from RSS and not from our outfit. I am at Jama Masjid and will stay here. Those who commit violence want to weaken our movement," Aazad tweeted in Hindi.
There were large gatherings also in the areas of Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh. Senior officers, with the help of prominent locals of the respective areas, constantly persuaded them and they were dispersed peacefully, the officer said.
Scores of people also gathered at the India Gate to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide NRC. Raising slogans of 'Azaadi', 'No NRC, No CAA', the protesters, most of them college students, demanded that the new law be repealed.
Marathwada sees violence, but Maharashtra largely peaceful
Protests against the CAA took a violent turn in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts of Marathawada region of Maharashtra with at least a dozen persons injured in stone-pelting.
Miscreants also targeted State Transport (ST) buses, even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed for peace and assured that no citizen would be deported when the CAA is implemented.
At Ambajogai in Beed district, protesters pelted stones at an ST bus. Another bus was damaged in stone-pelting in Basheergunj area of Beed city following a protest march in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar told PTI.
In Pune city, over 10,000 people took out a protest march, which started at Babajaan Durgah in Cantonment and ended at District Collector's office.
In Nagpur, where the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway, thousands of people took part in a protest march. Participants included members of Darul Uloom Amjadia, Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-E-Islami Hind. A delegation of protesters also met Chief Minister Thackeray at the legislature complex.
In Bhiwandi in Thane district, thousands of people took part in a peaceful protest march.
In Nashik, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad held a rally in support of CAA.
In Mumbai region, protests were held in Wadala, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai and Fort.
Mangaluru out-of-reach for Kerala, Congress leaders
Roads in Mangaluru wore a deserted look and educational institutions were closed, officials said, adding that the situation was likely to continue on Saturday as well.
However, stray incidents of stone-pelting and attempts to protest against Thursday's killing were reported from some places in and around Mangaluru, which police contained by baton charging them.
Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru on Thursday as the protest against the CAA turned violent.
Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the two men were handed over to their family members for the last rites amid tight security after post-mortem, police sources said.
Entry for those from Kerala to Mangaluru, where curfew has been clamped till 22 December midnight, was restricted at the Thalappady border as police checked identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases.
Eight journalists and camera crew of Kerala-based TV channels, who had interviewed relatives of those killed in the police firing during protests were released and taken to Thalappady bordering Kerala, seven hours after being detained by police in front of the Government Wenlock hospital on Friday, sources said.
On the other hand, a delegation of senior Congress leaders who landed in Mangaluru to meet those injured and bereaved families of the two deceased in the violent protests were denied permission and detained at the airport here.
The Karnataka High Court slammed the state police on Friday for arbitrarily suspending permission to organise protests and imposing Section 144 in Bengaluru while hearing a batch of petitions on restrictions imposed in the city.
Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay S Oka posed a volley of questions to Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing for the state government, in which he asked how could the police cancel permissions that were already granted overnight via a sweeping order under Section 144, according to Bar and Bench. It also asked Navadgi if the state wanted to send school students to jail, to which, the Karnataka Advocate General replied, "I don't know".
“Do you (state) want to take school students to the police station? Can state go under the assumption that every protest will disturb the peace? Are you going to ban each and every protest? How can you cancel permission of a previously granted order?” the report quoted Justice Oka as saying.
Assam continues protests amid joy over the restoration of internet services
In Assam, protestors came to the street with traditional Assamese 'gamosas' tied around their heads and shouted slogans against the CAA.
Protests against the Act was also held across the state by different organisations. Silpi Samaj, which is at the forefront of the agitation against the Act along with AASU, organised a massive rally at Hajo in Lower Assam in which popular singer Zubeen Garg was present.
The All Assam Lawyers Association (AALA) took out a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' and submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagadish Mukhi demanding withdrawal of the Act.
A torchlight procession was taken out this evening of Sanmilita Songram Parishad, a platform of 51 organisations formed to demand the revocation of the Act.
Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 07:15:01 IST
Bhim Army chief to be produced in court at 2.30 pm, says report
According to The Wire, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad is reportedly expected to be produced at the Tis Hazari Court at 2.30 pm on Saturday. The Delhi Police had held him after a standoff at Jama Masjid, after Aazad surrendered at 4 am this morning. He was initially detained and arrested later, police said. The total number of people arrested in connection with the violence has now reached 16, they said.
Jamia students protest outside university campus against CAA
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday staged a protest outside the university campus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protest at the main gate of the university was started by women students and later men also joined them. They raised slogans such as "Ladke lenge azadi" and "Inquilab Zindabad".
BREAKING: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad arrested by Delhi Police
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad has been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, police said on Saturday. Aazad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.
He was initially detained and arrested later, police said. The total number of people arrested in connection with the violence has now reached 16, they said.
Historian Ramchandra Guha terms CAA as 'immoral', says 'any wise govt would withdraw it'
Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha on Saturday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as "immoral" and "against the spirit of the Constitution" and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.
He also noted that immediate withdrawal of the NRC was a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. "To make two things absolutely clear. 1. The immediate withdrawal of the NRC is a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. 2. The CAA is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. A wise and just Government would withdraw it too," Guha tweeted.
Guha was among many others who were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC near the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.
Reacting to his detention, Guha had said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.
Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA
35 arrested for stone-pelting in Madhya Pradesh
At least 35 people have been arrested in connection with Friday's violent protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Madhya Pradesh, which left 20 police personnel injured, an official said.
Demonstrations against the law were held across the state on Friday, with protesters pelting stones at police in some places. Police used baton charge to disperse the protesters. Curfew was imposed in parts of Jabalpur city, while the internet was suspended for six hours in the capital city of Bhopal.
Police have arrested 35 people for stone-pelting, which left 20 police personnel injured, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said on Saturday. Curfew has been imposed in Gohalpur and Hanumantal police station areas and some parts of Kotwali and Adharta in the city, he said, adding that the situation in all these places is being reviewed.
Curfew relaxed for two hours in Mangaluru
Mangaluru city which is under a curfew remained calm under heavy police security on Saturday while prohibitory orders were lifted for two hours from 6 am to enable people to purchase essential items.
City police Commissioner P S Harsha said the curfew will continue till Sunday night in the commissionerate limits as a precautionary measure after the violent clashes between protesters agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police on Thursday.
Owners of some shops who had only a little stock left on Saturday, sold their items within the two hours. Many people complained that they were not aware of the relaxation of the curfew as it was announced only on local television channels.
Mobile internet services which were suspended are expected to be restored by Saturday night. Vehicles barring city buses, autorickshaws were seen plying.
CAA, NRC ploys to divert attention from serious issues, says Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on Saturday, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens were "ploys to divert" attention from serious issues plaguing the country.
"CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues that the country is facing," he told reporters in Pune. "Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country," he said.
He questioned why only migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship under the amended law and not the Sri Lankan Tamils. Eight states, including Bihar, ruled by an NDA ally, have refused to implement the law and Maharashtra should also take a similar stand, Pawar said in response to a query.
"The CAA may be a central act, but the implementation will be done by the state agencies. But do the states have resources and machinery to do so," he asked.
5 detained for stone-pelting during anti-CAA protests in Seemapuri
Five people have been detained for allegedly hurling stones during a protest in Northeast Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which an additional deputy commissioner of police was injured, police said on Saturday.
Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident. He is doing fine now, they said. Police said five 'outsiders' from neighbouring areas have been detained in connection with the incident.
It is suspected that they had come with an intention to create mischief, the police said.
Assam remains peaceful, curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh
The situation in Assam was normal though protesters took out peaceful rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of the state on Saturday, police said.
The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has planned a sit-in later in the day in Guwahati. Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Assam after nine days of its suspension while broadband services had resumed on 18 December.
The Assam police had urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on the social media and said action would be taken against those violating peace and harmony in the state.
20 detained, 130 booked for violence during anti-CAA protests in Maharahstra
Twenty people have been detained and 130 booked in Hingoli district in Marathawada region of Maharashtra for allegedly damaging public property and rioting during separate protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an official said on Saturday.
The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were hurled at policemen, he said. "So far, police have detained around 20 people for damaging public property and rioting," the official said.
He said 130 people have been booked for cheating, attempting to murder, endangering life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and unlawful assembly.
Cases were also registered at Parbhani and Beed districts against some protesters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three people have been arrested in Parbhani district in separate violence-related incidents.
Revenue Official Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured on Friday after protesters hurled stones on them following a protest rally near the Collector's office. A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay said.
Jama Madjid detainees to be produced before Delhi court, claim Twitter users
According to multiple Twitter users, all those who had been detained during Friday's protests at Jama Masjid, are shortly going to be produced before Tis Hazari court on Saturday. One Twitter user has reported that there are enough counsels on-site and are ready with the required paperwork. These protestors are being charged with "arson and rioting". Meanwhile, other Twitter users have urged people to contribute some funds for the bail of those detained.
Anti-CAA bandh called by RJD rocks Bihar; rail, road traffic disrupted
Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on Saturday, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.
In the state capital, hundreds of party supporters - among whom children could also be seen - stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but they were chased away by police personnel.
In Nawada, bandh supporters staged a demonstration on national highway 31 where they burnt tires on the road causing disruption in the movement of vehicles while agitators protested at Zero Mile Chowk in Muzaffarpur. There were reports of bandh supporters squatting on railway tracks in Araria and East Champaran districts.
Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said, "Adequate forces have been deployed in all districts of the state and officials concerned were asked to deal sternly with anyone trying to foment trouble." The Bihar bandh called by the main opposition party comes barely two days after a statewide shutdown was organised by the Left parties.
Delhi court directs police to allow lawyers to meet those detained during protests in Daryaganj
A Delhi court has come to the rescue of 40 people detained in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj, by directing Delhi police to allow lawyers to meet the detainees and provide them legal remedies.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma issued the directions to the station house officer of the Daryaganj police station late Friday night when lawyers approached him at his residence, seeking permission to meet the detainees.
Advocates Kriti Awasthi and Aditya Pujari submitted before the chief metropolitan magistrate that some people, including minors, were detained at the police station and they could not meet the area metropolitan magistrate or the duty magistrate. Verma further directed the SHO to provide necessary medical care to the detainees who were injured.
The judge also pulled up Delhi police for detaining minors, saying if there be any minor who is allegedly in conflict with the law, he or she ought not be detained in the first instance and they should be, if need arises, dealt with as per the provisions of the law.
15 arrested for violence in Delhi's Daryaganj
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.
Initially 10 people were held but five more were arrested later, they said. Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, police said.
According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused. Forty persons were detained in connection with the protest and subsequent violence. Out of them, eight minors were released early Saturday.
Congress steps up campaign against CAA in Kerala
The Congress in Kerala is organising protests in all district headquarters on Saturday as part of strengthening its campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the campaign, capturing the mood of the people in the state against the law enacted by Parliament during its winter session.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Chennithala will inaugurate the protest in Malappuram district in North Kerala, which has been witnessing a series of agitations against the CAA. Tharoor will lead the agitation in Kozhikode, party sources said.
Toll in Uttar Pradesh rises to 11, includes 8-year-old boy from Varanasi
The bloody clashes in the wake of contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill have claimed more lives in all of yesterday in Uttar Pradesh alone. The northern state, which witnessed violence in sensitive areas with a dotted history of communal violence, saw loss of at least 11 lives, which included a child of 8 years if age.
Ten arrested for Daryaganj violence
'Kill those who betray the nation': BJP MLA Kapil Mishra during pro-CAA rally in Delhi
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kapil Mishra released a video of him taking out a pro-Citizenship rally in Delhi on Saturday, where he could seen saying, "Kill those who betray the nation."
Further claiming that he took out a "peaceful" protest rally along with the youth, Mishra said, "We have also come to the road, there should be no misunderstanding about this. If we can win in the Parliament, we can definitely win in the street. Today I am also on the road with Delhi's youth, holding a peaceful march in support of citizenship law."
Internet and mobile services suspended in 21 districts of UP; Section 144 imposed in Gorakhpur
Internet connectivity and mobile services will remain suspended in at least 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh as the entire nation becomes galvanised to protest citizenship law.
According to CNN-News18, Section 144 has been imposed in Gorakhpur.
RJD calls for Bihar bandh against Citizenship Act
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a bandh in Bihar on Saturday against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"We have called a bandh in Bihar on 21 December against the CAA. The act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had told ANI on Friday.
Reports claim 17 dead so far in violent clashes with police over Citizenship Act
The toll in the nationwide protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Act ha risen to 17, according to media reports. However, the exact figure of casualties could not be ascertained as no official data has been provided yet.
But reports suggest, three people have lost their lives during violent clashes in Meerut, two in Bijnor, one each in Varanasi, Ferozabad, Sambhal and Kanpur on Friday. Three people, one in Lucknow and two in Karnataka’s Mangalore, were killed on Thursday. Five deaths have been reported from Assam in the agitation so far.
Nine dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
The toll in clashes between demonstrators and police over the contentious citizenship law has claimed to nine, spreading to at least 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh, reports said.
In this more than a week of unrest, the national toll in the protests over the newly enacted law has risen to 17 so far.
All Delhi metro stations are open, normal services have resumed, tweets DMRC
The entry and exit gates of all Delhi Metro stations have been opened on Saturday. "Normal services have resumed at all stations," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
As many as 18 metro stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, remained shut on Friday due to anti-CAA protests in several parts of the city.
Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges to remain shut in view of violent protests over CAA
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained from outside Delhi's Jama Masjid
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning. He was inside the mosque in protest against the newly amended Citizenship Act.
"We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence," he said.
Azad had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday.
Scribe briefly detained in Lucknow for stir over citizenship Act; police denies charges
A journalist and three women social activists were allegedly detained in Lucknow on Friday as clashes between the demonstrators and the police across Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, but police officials denied making any such detention.
Journalist Omar Rashid of The Hindu claimed he was sitting at a restaurant with his friends when police in plain clothes picked him up labelling him as a "rioter".
"I told them that I am a journalist, showed them my identity card, and asked why were they taking me with them. They took away my phone and hurled abuses too," Rashid told PTI.
He said one of his friends, Robin Verma, was also taken into custody at Hazratganj police station. and he (Verma) was allegedly beaten with a belt by police.
"The police told me that I had orchestrated the Thursday protest against the CAA in the city and I will be booked for conspiring the episode," Rashid said.
He said later, they were taken to Sultanpuri police post and released after the intervention of the UP DGP O P Singh. The scribe said that Circle Officer Hazratganj Abhay Kumar Mishra later came to see him and apologised for the "mistake in identity".
22:14 (IST)
Press Association condemns 'attack' on journalists during protests
The Press Association on Saturday strongly condemned "attack and unnecessary harassment" of journalists during coverage of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
In a statement, the Association said, it was also concerned over incidents of burning of media OB vans during the protests and appealed to all sections to realise the need of a free and fair press and the importance of media during incidents of national importance. The Association said attack on journalists on their line of duty in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab is an assault on media freedom. It urged authorities concerned to ensure full security to the media in the discharge of their duties as the Fourth Estate.
21:24 (IST)
Mobile internet to be suspended in Jaipur on Sunday
In view of the protests against the amended citizenship Act, the Police Commisionerate in Jaipur has decide to suspend mobile internet services in the city from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday.
21:08 (IST)
One dead after clashes in UP's Rampur
One person died and several people, including policemen, were injured as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, officials said. Five two-wheelers, including one of a mediaperson and one of the police, and a car were set afire during the violence and five protesters were injured in police lathicharge, they added.
20:59 (IST)
Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5.5 lakh each to kin of those killed during anti-CAA protests
20:48 (IST)
Curfew relaxed in Jabalpur, 35 arrested
20:43 (IST)
Congress to hold silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday
The Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it, reports PTI.
20:32 (IST)
Congress holds rally against CAA, NRC in Dimapur
20:18 (IST)
Students march to Kolkata BJP office, demand rollback of CAA
20:09 (IST)
Earlier, AASU organised all-women protests in Assam
Earlier in the day, the All Assam Students' Union organised all-women protest rallies in various parts of Assam, including Guwahati. The protests were carried out between 11 am to 3 pm and remained peaceful.
Garima Garg, a film producer and fashion designer, said that protest in Assam is different from what Mamata Banerjee is fighting for or different even from the Bihar bandh called by Lalu Prasad Yadav. “It’s a question of our identity and our dignity. We at no cost can accept a single foreigner after 25 March, 1974 irrespective of religion. the state cannot take any extra burden and therefore we oppose the CAA," said Garg.
Input from Niloy Bhattacherjee.
19:54 (IST)
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad sent to 14 days judicial custody over violence in Daryaganj
A Delhi court on Saturday sent Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad to 14-days judicial custody over violence in Daryaganj area in Delhi. Protesters clashed with the police in Daryaganj on Friday during which private property was damaged. The police has sent another 15 people to judicial custody over the incident. Their pleas will be heard on Monday. However, lawyers and human rights activists said that the actual number of people arrested is higher.
19:39 (IST)
Amid protests against CAA, Himanta Biswa Sarma announces plans to make Assamese state language, compulsory till Class 10
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday the Assam government will soon make Assamese the state language and make it a compulsory language till Class 10 in all schools as well as add two new Assembly constituencies to the state. The decision was announced amid protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 across the state.
Addressing a press conference, Sarma said that the state government will:
- Amend Article 345 and make Assamese the state language. Bengali in Barak valley, Bodo in Bodoland to be subordinate languages.
- In next Assembly session, a bill will be brought to make Assamese compulsory till class 10 in all schools irrespective of the medium of instruction.
- However, in BTAD, Barak valley, Hill districts Assamese won't be compulsory.
- The Central government will be urged to give constitutional status to six tribal councils. This will also help in receiving funds from the Centre.
- In undivided Goalpara district, Kamatapur Autonomous Council will be constituted as a separate Assembly constituency for Koch Rajbonshi people. This Assembly constituency will exclude areas falling within Rabha Hasong and BTC.
- In Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, two Assembly constituencies will be formed covering areas by Moran and Matak communities, respectively. These new constituencies will have polls by May.
19:21 (IST)
BJP launches mass contact programme for amended citizenship law
19:07 (IST)
AMU sets up judicial panel to probe violence on campus during CAA protests
19:02 (IST)
Delhi Police seeks 14 days' judicial custody of Chandrashekhar Aazad
18:31 (IST)
Violence erupts in UP's Kanpur, police post set ablaze, say police
Anti-citizenship law protestors set Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur on fire on Saturday and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injury to some people, a senior official told PTI.
18:18 (IST)
Internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday
Internet services will remain supsended in Lucknow till 23 December, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI Saturday evening. Internet services in the city were suspended on Thursday night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Bill.
18:14 (IST)
Daryaganj violence: Delhi court sends 15 arrested to 2-day judicial custody
17:59 (IST)
Peaceful protests underway in Assam
Even as curfew was relaxed from 6 am Saturday in Assam's Dibrugarh, protests continued peacefully in different parts of the state, reports PTI.
17:41 (IST)
15 dead, 705 arrested in UP since 10 Dec, says top police official
Fifteen people were killed and 705 were arrested in connection to the protests against the amended citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh, ANI quoted Inspector General (Law&Order), Lucknow, Praveen Kumar, as saying.
He also claimed that 263 police personnel were injured of which 57 personnel received fire arm injuries.
17:21 (IST)
MEA lodges strong protest with Malaysia over Mahathir's criticism of citizenship law
The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affairs of Malaysian embassy and conveyed to him India's anguish over Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of the new citizenship law, official sources told PTI. It was also conveyed that such remarks are both ill-informed and insensitive, the sources said, adding Malaysia was asked to take a long-term and strategic view of the relations between the two countries.
17:09 (IST)
Several, including policemen, injured as clashes erupt in UP's Rampur
16:50 (IST)
Yediyurappa visits Mangaluru, says curfew to be relaxed
Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa visited Mangaluru, where two people were killed in police firing on Thursday. He announced that the curfew will be relaxed between 3pm to 6pm on Saturday and during daytime on Sunday. Curfew will remain during the night, PTI reported him as saying.
"On Monday the curfew will be revoked, but section 144 (order banning assembly of more than four people) will continue," he said, adding that people can celebrate Christmas or any other Hindu-Muslim festivities without any disturbance.
Yediyurappa also said he has directed the district Deputy Commissioner to announce compensation to the next of kin of those deceased within the framework of law.
16:35 (IST)
Jamia students stage protest outside university campus
16:10 (IST)
Meanwhile, amid massive anti NRC protests, govt to seek info on date and place of parents’ birth under NPR
Even as massive protests continue to rage against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, the Union Home Ministry has approached the Cabinet for Rs 3,941 crore to update the National Population Register (NPR), The Indian Express reported. The upcoming NPR exercise will require people to declare ‘date and place of birth of parents’ which was not asked in the earlier NPR, the newspaper said.
This gains significance in context to the implementation of NRC, which the home minister himself has promised to implement. Also, under the Citizenship Act, for those born after 1987, at least one parent must be born in India, and must be a citizen.
15:55 (IST)
RJD's bandh brings normal life in Bihar to a grinding halt
Bihar was rocked by large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic on Saturday during a bandh call by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide implementation of the NRC.
15:48 (IST)
Mayawati says Centre should give up 'stubborn stand' on citizenship law, NRC
15:44 (IST)
UP Police did not open fire during anti-CAA protests: DGP OP Singh
The Uttar Pradesh Police chief on Saturday maintained that police did not open fire during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, suggesting that those who died were caught in cross-firing between protesters.
At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, died as protests against the contentious law in the state turned violent on Friday.
15:24 (IST)
Muslim cleric appeals to community members to hold peaceful protests
14:58 (IST)
Protests against Citizenship law continue in Tamil Nadu
Scores of CPI-M activists tried to block trains at the railway station here but were foiled by police, as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday in parts of Tamil Nadu.
Outfits affiliated to the CPI(M) including the Democratic Youth Federation of India, and Students Federation of India attempted to block trains at the MGR Central Railway Station complex in Chennai.
Communist Party of India veteran Nallakannu led the march to Raj Bhavan as part of the party's "besiege Raj Bhavan," agitation, in which scores of Congress workers, volunteers of outfits including the CPI-affiliated All India Students' Federation took part.
The protesters, who were stopped by police from moving towards Raj Bhavan from near the Taluk Office Road-Little Mount point, demanded withdrawal of CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Protests were held at Kumbakonam and other parts of Tamil Nadu as well by various outfits including Islamic bodies.
14:44 (IST)
Four-member TMC delegation to visit Lucknow tomorrow
A four-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress will be visiting Lucknow tomorrow (Sunday) to meet the grieving families of those who were killed in police firing. The delegation which is expected to reach Lucknow on 22 December will be led by Dinesh Trivedi.
The other members include MPs, Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas. "Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," read the statement.
Several people died in police firing in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on 20 December during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
14:32 (IST)
Bhim Army chief to be produced in court at 2.30 pm, says report
According to The Wire, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad is reportedly expected to be produced at the Tis Hazari Court at 2.30 pm on Saturday. The Delhi Police had held him after a standoff at Jama Masjid, after Aazad surrendered at 4 am this morning. He was initially detained and arrested later, police said. The total number of people arrested in connection with the violence has now reached 16, they said.
14:25 (IST)
Jamia students protest outside university campus against CAA
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday staged a protest outside the university campus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protest at the main gate of the university was started by women students and later men also joined them. They raised slogans such as "Ladke lenge azadi" and "Inquilab Zindabad".
14:08 (IST)
BREAKING: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad arrested by Delhi Police
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad has been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, police said on Saturday. Aazad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.
He was initially detained and arrested later, police said. The total number of people arrested in connection with the violence has now reached 16, they said.
14:03 (IST)
Family members wait outside Daryaganj police station, say not allowed to meet people arrested
Waiting outside a police station in Old Delhi, a family member of one of the 15 people arrested in connection with a violent protest in the area, said, "My son-in-law had come to drop his wife near Daryaganj but was arrested for being involved in the violence."
Irfan was arrested when he had gone to a mosque to pray as a protest erupted outside against the new citizenship law on Friday, said his father-in-law Mohammad Salim. "They (police) have not let us talk to him and we have been told the arrested persons have been taken to Tis Hazari Court," Salim said.
Family members said they have been waiting with bated breath to hear about their loved ones. There was a heavy deployment of Central Reserve Police Force personnel outside the police station, where the entry of outsiders was barred on Saturday.
Mukir saw his father being detained by police on a TV channel. "My father, who is aged 60, works at a welding shop in the area. He had come out after hearing about the commotion. But I saw two policemen taking him away on TV channels," he said.
Mohammad Chand, a student, was also among the 40 people detained and his uncle was also waiting for him outside the police station. "He was here to offer prayers and had nothing to do with what happened," he said.
13:52 (IST)
Historian Ramchandra Guha terms CAA as 'immoral', says 'any wise govt would withdraw it'
Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha on Saturday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act as "immoral" and "against the spirit of the Constitution" and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.
He also noted that immediate withdrawal of the NRC was a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. "To make two things absolutely clear. 1. The immediate withdrawal of the NRC is a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. 2. The CAA is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. A wise and just Government would withdraw it too," Guha tweeted.
Guha was among many others who were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC near the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.
Reacting to his detention, Guha had said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.
13:46 (IST)
Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA
13:45 (IST)
Recap: Nitish Kumar asserts NRC has no place in Bihar, becomes first NDA ally to reject proposed move
Kumar becomes the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move to have an all India NRC which has triggered country-wide tension and protests. Kumar is heading a coalition government with the BJP in Bihar.
On Friday he asserted that National Register for Citizens will not be implemented in the state, putting at rest speculations raised by his JD(U)s support to the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said, "Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga" (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented).
Read full report here
13:36 (IST)
35 arrested for stone-pelting in Madhya Pradesh
At least 35 people have been arrested in connection with Friday's violent protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Madhya Pradesh, which left 20 police personnel injured, an official said.
Demonstrations against the law were held across the state on Friday, with protesters pelting stones at police in some places. Police used baton charge to disperse the protesters. Curfew was imposed in parts of Jabalpur city, while the internet was suspended for six hours in the capital city of Bhopal.
Police have arrested 35 people for stone-pelting, which left 20 police personnel injured, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said on Saturday. Curfew has been imposed in Gohalpur and Hanumantal police station areas and some parts of Kotwali and Adharta in the city, he said, adding that the situation in all these places is being reviewed.
13:27 (IST)
Curfew relaxed for two hours in Mangaluru
Mangaluru city which is under a curfew remained calm under heavy police security on Saturday while prohibitory orders were lifted for two hours from 6 am to enable people to purchase essential items.
City police Commissioner P S Harsha said the curfew will continue till Sunday night in the commissionerate limits as a precautionary measure after the violent clashes between protesters agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police on Thursday.
Owners of some shops who had only a little stock left on Saturday, sold their items within the two hours. Many people complained that they were not aware of the relaxation of the curfew as it was announced only on local television channels.
Mobile internet services which were suspended are expected to be restored by Saturday night. Vehicles barring city buses, autorickshaws were seen plying.
13:17 (IST)
CAA, NRC ploys to divert attention from serious issues, says Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on Saturday, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens were "ploys to divert" attention from serious issues plaguing the country.
"CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues that the country is facing," he told reporters in Pune. "Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country," he said.
He questioned why only migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship under the amended law and not the Sri Lankan Tamils. Eight states, including Bihar, ruled by an NDA ally, have refused to implement the law and Maharashtra should also take a similar stand, Pawar said in response to a query.
"The CAA may be a central act, but the implementation will be done by the state agencies. But do the states have resources and machinery to do so," he asked.
13:02 (IST)
5 detained for stone-pelting during anti-CAA protests in Seemapuri
Five people have been detained for allegedly hurling stones during a protest in Northeast Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which an additional deputy commissioner of police was injured, police said on Saturday.
Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident. He is doing fine now, they said. Police said five 'outsiders' from neighbouring areas have been detained in connection with the incident.
It is suspected that they had come with an intention to create mischief, the police said.
12:58 (IST)
Assam remains peaceful, curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh
The situation in Assam was normal though protesters took out peaceful rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of the state on Saturday, police said.
The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has planned a sit-in later in the day in Guwahati. Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Assam after nine days of its suspension while broadband services had resumed on 18 December.
The Assam police had urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on the social media and said action would be taken against those violating peace and harmony in the state.
12:49 (IST)
In Pictures: Protestors break barricades during anti-CAA protests in Chennai
12:40 (IST)
20 detained, 130 booked for violence during anti-CAA protests in Maharahstra
Twenty people have been detained and 130 booked in Hingoli district in Marathawada region of Maharashtra for allegedly damaging public property and rioting during separate protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an official said on Saturday.
The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were hurled at policemen, he said. "So far, police have detained around 20 people for damaging public property and rioting," the official said.
He said 130 people have been booked for cheating, attempting to murder, endangering life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and unlawful assembly.
Cases were also registered at Parbhani and Beed districts against some protesters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three people have been arrested in Parbhani district in separate violence-related incidents.
Revenue Official Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured on Friday after protesters hurled stones on them following a protest rally near the Collector's office. A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay said.
12:37 (IST)
Jama Madjid detainees to be produced before Delhi court, claim Twitter users
According to multiple Twitter users, all those who had been detained during Friday's protests at Jama Masjid, are shortly going to be produced before Tis Hazari court on Saturday. One Twitter user has reported that there are enough counsels on-site and are ready with the required paperwork. These protestors are being charged with "arson and rioting". Meanwhile, other Twitter users have urged people to contribute some funds for the bail of those detained.
12:21 (IST)
Anti-CAA bandh called by RJD rocks Bihar; rail, road traffic disrupted
Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on Saturday, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.
In the state capital, hundreds of party supporters - among whom children could also be seen - stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but they were chased away by police personnel.
In Nawada, bandh supporters staged a demonstration on national highway 31 where they burnt tires on the road causing disruption in the movement of vehicles while agitators protested at Zero Mile Chowk in Muzaffarpur. There were reports of bandh supporters squatting on railway tracks in Araria and East Champaran districts.
Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said, "Adequate forces have been deployed in all districts of the state and officials concerned were asked to deal sternly with anyone trying to foment trouble." The Bihar bandh called by the main opposition party comes barely two days after a statewide shutdown was organised by the Left parties.
12:18 (IST)
Mobile internet services resume in Meghalaya
Mobile internet services have resumed in Meghalaya, eight days after they were snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law, officials said on Saturday.
The ban on mobile internet and mass messaging services, imposed on 12 December, was lifted at around 7 pm on Friday due to improvement in law and order situation, a senior home department official told PTI.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state with senior home department officials and issued instructions for restoring mobile internet and messaging services in the state, he said.
The official said the decision towards restoring the mobile internet and messaging services was taken after the state Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.
11:51 (IST)
Delhi court directs police to allow lawyers to meet those detained during protests in Daryaganj
A Delhi court has come to the rescue of 40 people detained in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj, by directing Delhi police to allow lawyers to meet the detainees and provide them legal remedies.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma issued the directions to the station house officer of the Daryaganj police station late Friday night when lawyers approached him at his residence, seeking permission to meet the detainees.
Advocates Kriti Awasthi and Aditya Pujari submitted before the chief metropolitan magistrate that some people, including minors, were detained at the police station and they could not meet the area metropolitan magistrate or the duty magistrate. Verma further directed the SHO to provide necessary medical care to the detainees who were injured.
The judge also pulled up Delhi police for detaining minors, saying if there be any minor who is allegedly in conflict with the law, he or she ought not be detained in the first instance and they should be, if need arises, dealt with as per the provisions of the law.
11:48 (IST)
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits Mangaluru to assess situation
11:48 (IST)
15 arrested for violence in Delhi's Daryaganj
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.
Initially 10 people were held but five more were arrested later, they said. Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, police said.
According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused. Forty persons were detained in connection with the protest and subsequent violence. Out of them, eight minors were released early Saturday.
