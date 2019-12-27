Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Gates of Lok Kalyan Marg metro shut as hundreds march towards PM's residence with hands tied

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Latest Updates: CNN-News18 reported that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut off all the entry and exit gates of the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station after protesters tried to march towards the prime minister's residence.
Protests and marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens continues unbridled since 11 December when the law was passed, despite massive crackdown and restrictive tactics by the authorities. The government resorted to implementing Section 144 — law that bans assembly of more than 3 people — in areas where protests are planned, and shut off internet on a large scale.
However, citizens organised themselves in a way to continue to disseminate information about planned protests to keep the movement going. One such effort on Twitter surfaced in the form of an anonymous handle @ResistCAA which is documenting all planned protests across the country in one place.
The handle informed people that the Mumbai's planned protest march from Byculla to CSMT has been cancelled because the police did not give permission. However, the protesters led by Inquilab Morcha of Mumbai, have reorganised another resistance rally at Azad Maidan from 3 pm onwards on Friday.
Meanwhile, women of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area are holding a round-the-clock protest. Another Muslim group is organising a protest at a mazaar in Jor Bagh area at 1.30 pm.
There is another protest planned in the National Capital against the alleged brutality of Uttar Pradesh Police in quelling state-wide protests which turned violent; 18 of the 25 deaths in the nation are reported from Uttar Pradesh. The protesters have announced that they will gather around UP Bhawan in the National Capital at 3 pm and gherao the building. The protesters are demanding that state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath must resign.
Similar protests are planned in Hyderabad, at 7 pm, Pune at 12.30 pm, Jamshedpur at 2 pm and Kolkata at 2 pm. Here is the thread with all the details.
Kwanzaa blessings! Ye yuletide unroll: Thread by @ResistCAA: Information on #CAA_NRCProtests to be held on 27th Dec. Thread #Mumbai @ 2pm Protest at Shaheen… https://t.co/eRveqq7Skp. Talk to you soon.
— Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) December 27, 2019
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 16:22:08 IST
Highlights
Jamia student at Mumbai protests lauds Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Police for allowing peaceful demonstrations
Student activist from Jama Milia Islamia, Hamad, speaks at the protest. "The way the Delhi Police has acted proves that it's not a fight between Hindus and Muslims, we musn't give it a communal colour because that's what they want. It's a fight between the aware and the ignorant. It's a fight for all communities to assert their right to live as per their choice of religion."
"Inclusiveness is our identity. Institutions like JNU, JMI, AMU, BHU, who are fighting this majoritarian regime, are being targetted first."
He also lauds the Mumbai Police and the Uddhav Thackeray govt for their cooperation. "When I was leaving from Jamia, some friends said to thank the Mumbai Police on their behalf also, because they have cooperated," he said.
BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia caught on cam instigating violence
Mrinal Saikia, a BJP MLA from Khumtai in Upper Assam, allegedly incited his followers to violence in the wake of the protests across the length of Assam, InsideNE reported. Addressing his followers at Chabua in Dibrugarh, a site of massive protests against the Bill-turned-Act, Mrinal Saikia thundered, “The BJP has become strong, you can be strong too. You all just have to come out…have tolerated enough. If someone comes to burn your house, you also burn down their houses. If they touch one worker of ours, do the same with 10 of their workers.”
Lok Kalyan Marg metro station shut off amid protests near PM's residence
CNN-News18 reported that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut off all the entry and exit gates of the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station after protesters tried to march towards the prime minister's residence.
Protesters marching towards PM's residence stopped by police
Hundreds of people with their hands tied marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and to protest the amended Citizenship Act were stopped in the way by police on Friday.
Amid heavy security arrangement and drone surveillance, the protesters including Bhim Army members started from Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in Jor Bagh in the national capital and were stopped by police at a barricade en route the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.
They participated in the march with their hands tied, saying they did it so that they could not be blamed for violence and arson during the protest. They raised slogans of 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' and carried posters of Babasheb Ambedkar and Aazad.
Protesters detained outside UP Bhawan
Muslims take out protest march against CAA, burn Ajmer dargah deewan's effigy
Large number of Muslims, including khadims of the Ajmer dargah, took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday, demanding a rollback of the controversial law.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:22 (IST)
Jamia student at Mumbai protests lauds Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Police for allowing peaceful demonstrations
Student activist from Jama Milia Islamia, Hamad, speaks at the protest. "The way the Delhi Police has acted proves that it's not a fight between Hindus and Muslims, we musn't give it a communal colour because that's what they want. It's a fight between the aware and the ignorant. It's a fight for all communities to assert their right to live as per their choice of religion."
"Inclusiveness is our identity. Institutions like JNU, JMI, AMU, BHU, who are fighting this majoritarian regime, are being targetted first."
He also lauds the Mumbai Police and the Uddhav Thackeray govt for their cooperation. "When I was leaving from Jamia, some friends said to thank the Mumbai Police on their behalf also, because they have cooperated," he said.
16:19 (IST)
BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia caught on cam instigating violence
Mrinal Saikia, a BJP MLA from Khumtai in Upper Assam, allegedly incited his followers to violence in the wake of the protests across the length of Assam, InsideNE reported. Addressing his followers at Chabua in Dibrugarh, a site of massive protests against the Bill-turned-Act, Mrinal Saikia thundered, “The BJP has become strong, you can be strong too. You all just have to come out…have tolerated enough. If someone comes to burn your house, you also burn down their houses. If they touch one worker of ours, do the same with 10 of their workers.”
15:56 (IST)
Lok Kalyan Marg metro station shut off amid protests near PM's residence
CNN-News18 reported that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut off all the entry and exit gates of the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station after protesters tried to march towards the prime minister's residence.
15:46 (IST)
Protesters marching towards PM's residence stopped by police
Hundreds of people with their hands tied marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and to protest the amended Citizenship Act were stopped in the way by police on Friday.
Amid heavy security arrangement and drone surveillance, the protesters including Bhim Army members started from Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in Jor Bagh in the national capital and were stopped by police at a barricade en route the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.
They participated in the march with their hands tied, saying they did it so that they could not be blamed for violence and arson during the protest. They raised slogans of 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' and carried posters of Babasheb Ambedkar and Aazad.
15:44 (IST)
Protesters detained outside UP Bhawan
15:43 (IST)
Muslims take out protest march against CAA, burn Ajmer dargah deewan's effigy
Large number of Muslims, including khadims of the Ajmer dargah, took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday, demanding a rollback of the controversial law.