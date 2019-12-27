Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Gates of Lok Kalyan Marg metro shut as hundreds march towards PM's residence with hands tied

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Latest Updates: CNN-News18 reported that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut off all the entry and exit gates of the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station after protesters tried to march towards the prime minister's residence.

Protests and marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens continues unbridled since 11 December when the law was passed, despite massive crackdown and restrictive tactics by the authorities. The government resorted to implementing Section 144 — law that bans assembly of more than 3 people — in areas where protests are planned, and shut off internet on a large scale.

However, citizens organised themselves in a way to continue to disseminate information about planned protests to keep the movement going. One such effort on Twitter surfaced in the form of an anonymous handle @ResistCAA which is documenting all planned protests across the country in one place.

The handle informed people that the Mumbai's planned protest march from Byculla to CSMT has been cancelled because the police did not give permission. However, the protesters led by Inquilab Morcha of Mumbai, have reorganised another resistance rally at Azad Maidan from 3 pm onwards on Friday.

Meanwhile, women of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area are holding a round-the-clock protest. Another Muslim group is organising a protest at a mazaar in Jor Bagh area at 1.30 pm.

There is another protest planned in the National Capital against the alleged brutality of Uttar Pradesh Police in quelling state-wide protests which turned violent; 18 of the 25 deaths in the nation are reported from Uttar Pradesh. The protesters have announced that they will gather around UP Bhawan in the National Capital at 3 pm and gherao the building. The protesters are demanding that state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath must resign.

Similar protests are planned in Hyderabad, at 7 pm, Pune at 12.30 pm, Jamshedpur at 2 pm and Kolkata at 2 pm. Here is the thread with all the details.

Kwanzaa blessings! Ye yuletide unroll: Thread by @ResistCAA: Information on #CAA_NRCProtests to be held on 27th Dec. Thread #Mumbai @ 2pm Protest at Shaheen… https://t.co/eRveqq7Skp. Talk to you soon. — Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) December 27, 2019

