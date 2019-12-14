Citizenship Act protests in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee requests people to not get involved in violence, take law in hands

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday requested people in the state to not create any disturbance or get involved in any kind of violence with respect to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

In a video message tweeted by West Bengal police, Banerjee said, "I request everyone to not create any disturbance or involve in any kind of violence. Be sure that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bengal as we would not allow it." "Please do not block roads and take law in hands," she said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 31 December 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on 12 November.

