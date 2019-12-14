You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Citizenship Act protests in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee requests people to not get involved in violence, take law in hands

India Asian News International Dec 14, 2019 18:40:00 IST

  • Mamata Banerjee requested people in the state to not create any disturbance or get involved in any kind of violence while protesting against CAA

  • 'Be sure that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bengal', she said

  • She further said, 'Please do not block roads and take law in hands'

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday requested people in the state to not create any disturbance or get involved in any kind of violence with respect to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Citizenship Act protests in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee requests people to not get involved in violence, take law in hands

File image of Mamata Banerjee. PTI

In a video message tweeted by West Bengal police, Banerjee said, "I request everyone to not create any disturbance or involve in any kind of violence. Be sure that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bengal as we would not allow it." "Please do not block roads and take law in hands," she said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 31 December 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on 12 November.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 18:40:00 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores