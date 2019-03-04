Citizens of several countries including India protest against Pakistan outside UN office in New York; condemn it for sponsoring terror

New York: People from different nationalities held a protest outside the United Nations building in New York on Sunday against Pakistan for sponsoring cross border terrorism in India and Afghanistan.

While condemning the 14 February Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the protestors demanded that the UN should make Pakistan accountable for Pulwama, 2008 Mumbai and other terror attacks. Around 400 people from India, the Caribbean countries, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Israel, Balochistan (part of Pakistan) expressed staged the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Richard Benkin, a Jewish American said, "Pakistan long has been cancer on the international body politic. It was allowed to get away with sponsored attacks on India for decades, but that time has passed. A new and strong Indian resolve defends the nation. We all must stand with India and let Pakistan know that its cowardice and support for terror will go unanswered no longer. While it oppresses its own minorities, it lashes out against other, peace-loving nations. Failure to stop Pakistan now only means greater problems and more deaths later."

Protesters raised slogans about against Mumbai 26/11 attacks, Pulwama and Uri attacks, 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 9/11 US attacks, Kabul US Embassy attacks, London bus and subway bombings, Germany embassy attack, extra-judicial killings of activists from Balochistan province of Pakistan, perpetrated by those who are nurtured, protected and funded by Pakistani establishment.

They also urged UN and the world community to sanction Pakistan’s army generals and ISI leadership, freeze their assets around the world, declare Pakistan as a global terrorist state and JeM Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. A memorandum was also mailed to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres in this regard.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.