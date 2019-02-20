CISF Recruitment 2019: Application process for 429 head constable vacancies closes today; apply at cisf.gov.in

Today is the last day to apply for 429 vacancies for head constable post in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Interested candidates need to apply for the post before 5 pm on 20 February 2019 at the official website of CISF: www.cisf.gov.in.

This is a temporary position, however, according to the New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme, those appointed will be entitled to a monthly pension. The position lies in the Level 4 pay matrix (Rs 25,500 – Rs. 81,100) pre-revised Pay Rs 5,200-20,200 with Grade pay of Rs 2,400 plus usual and admissible allowances.

While filling the online application form, candidates must ensure to fill in the correct details of photo identity card in their application. The permissible identity proofs include Aadhaar, Driving License, Voter ID Card, Identity Card issued by University/College or PAN card. The same will have to be produced at the examination centre during each event. Biometric data of candidates will be generated during the first stage of recruitment and will be utilised during the recruitment process for verifying the identity of candidates.

Application from candidates will be accepted through online mode only at CISF website www.cisf.gov.in. No other mode for submission of application is allowed. Application fee of Rs 100 is applicable on general and OBC candidates, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, women and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying a fee. A minimum qualification of intermediate or senior secondary school certificate (10+2) from a recognised board or university is required. The candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age, however, due relaxation on the upper age limit is given to SC/ST candidates.

Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in Indian Territory and abroad.

