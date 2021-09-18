CISF Interview 2020: UPSC releases schedule on upsc.gov.in, check details here

This year a total of 85 aspirants have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. Moreover, the personality test or interview will be held on 25, 26, 27 and 28 October

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has put out the interview schedule for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 2020. Candidates appearing for Personality Test or Interview in CISF AC(Exe) LDC Examination can check the notice by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/

The official notice stated that the interview timings and location for the "Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(Exe) LDC Examination, 2020". Shortlisted applicants will have to reach Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi 110069 on the interview date as per the given schedule in the notice. No changes will be made to the schedule posted by the UPSC.

Check the statement here: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Interview-CISF-AcsEXE-LDCE-20-engl-170921.pdf

This year a total of 85 aspirants have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. Moreover, the personality test or interview will be held on 25, 26, 27 and 28 October. As per the schedule, this examination will be conducted in two shifts; the first shift will begin from 9:00 am and the second shift will commence from 1:00 pm every day.

Furthermore, if any candidate faces discrepancy, they may contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter in person or can also call on Telephone numbers -23385271, 23381125 and 23098543. For more related details and information, candidates can check the official site of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/

Moreover, the e-Summon Letters of medically fit applicants in PET/PST and MST exams, as well as candidates declared medically fit in RME for personality test or interview, will be made available by the commission in a few days. As the letters are released, aspirants can download them from the Commission’s website which is http://ww1.upsconline.in/

Along with their e-Summon Letter, candidates are advised to download its enclosures and keep a printout of the same. They also have to adhere to the instructions given on eSummon letter for appearing in the Personality Test.