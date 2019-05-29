CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019 Date: Central Industrial Security Force to release hall ticket for written test on 1 June on cisfrectt.in

CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019 Date| The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will release the admit card for the written test for the post of Head Constables on 1 June, 2019. Interested candidates planning to appear for the exam can download the CISF Admit Card 2019 from the official site of CISF for recruitment purposes cisfrectt.in. Once released, candidates can check and download their admit card from the website.

The written test will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format. A candidate belonging to the General/ESM category will be required to score a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass the test.

Candidates of the SC/ST/OBC category need at least 33 percent marks to qualify for the next stage.

The objective type question paper consist of 100 marks question for which the time duration will be of 2 hours. The 100 questions asked will be on subjects including general intelligence, general knowledge, arithmetic and general English or Hindi.

The written exam dates are yet to be announced by the Force.

Steps to download the CISF admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CISF recruitment cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: Enter you login credentials in the provided fields.

Step 3: Your admit card will be appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

Through the selection process, about 429 Head Constable posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, interested candidates can check the official site of CISF.