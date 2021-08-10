CISCE to conduct ISC, ICSE exams twice a year for academic session 2021-22; check details here

The first semester exams will be conducted in November while the second semester will be held in March or April

For the academic year 2021-22, the Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has introduced a new method for conducting board exams.

As per the latest update, CISCE will now conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations twice a year for students.

These exams will further be divided into two semesters with each having a 50 percent syllabus to it.

Meanwhile, the curriculum has also been reduced for various subjects for the ICSE and ISC exams. The board has also reduced the syllabus due to the disruption in educational activities caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) condensed syllabuses have been divided into two parts. These portions are to be covered in each semester that has been specified by the board.

Additionally, the semester-wise syllabus (theory) for Classes 10 and 12 are currently available on the CISCE website, cisce.org, which is under the ‘Publications’ tab.

https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/circular_06082021.pdf

The first semester exams will be conducted in November while the second semester will be held in March or April. The exams pattern has also been changed this time. While the first semester will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) paper, the second will be held either offline or online depending on the pandemic situation.

Giving an update on the question paper for each semester, CISCE informed that the exam will be based on 80 marks for Class 10 and 70 marks for Class 12. Also, as per the guidelines issued by the council, the total syllabus has been reduced which will further be divided into two halves.

Along with the theory paper, CISCE will also hold practical exams for students. The board further informed that if the situation is favourable, then the practical exams will be held in schools otherwise they will take place via virtual mode.

For practicals, schools will be asked to upload the marks of students. They have also been directed to keep a record of all work done by a student for practicals as well as internal assessment.

If need be, the board can ask the respective school to send samples of work done by students.

