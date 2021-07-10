CISCE reduces syllabus for major subjects for ICSE and ISC board examinations 2022

For Class 10, the syllabus has been reduced for subjects including History and Civics, Geography, Mathematics while for Class 12 it has been slashed for Accounts, , Economics, History, Computer Science, etc.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has further reduced the syllabus for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations for the year 2022.

The syllabus was reduced for English and Indian languages for both Class 10 and Class 12 on 2 July.

The subjects for which the ICSE syllabus has been reduced on Friday are History and Civics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Commercial Studies, Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Home Science, Physical Education, and Yoga.

For ISC, the syllabus has been reduced for Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Business Studies, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Biotechnology and Environmental Science.

Check the reduced syllabus for Class 10 here. Check the reduced syllabus for Class 12 here.

“In addition to a significant loss of instructional hours during the past year, teaching-learning processes have also been impacted due to various alternate modes syllabus transaction that needed to be adopted due to school closure,” reads the official notice by the council.

The council has mentioned that in view of the disruption in educational activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is in the process of identifying portions of the syllabus which may be reduced without compromising the quality of the content.

The council said that concerned subject teachers must teach the syllabus strictly according to the sequence given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are teaching the same topics at any given point of time, stated the council.

The CISCE is also carrying out syllabus reduction in several other subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 in consultation with school experts.

The announcement comes days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) changed its assessment system for 2022 batch, according to News18. As per the board, there will be two exams for students — term-I and term-II board exams, and the pattern of these has also been changed.