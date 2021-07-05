With the reduction in the syllabus, the board feels that they will ensure all CISCE-affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be conducted in the upcoming year. The council has begun reducing the syllabus for students keeping in mind the disruption in educational activities due to extended lockdowns.

The board has planned to reduce the syllabus for English and other Indian language courses. Meanwhile, students can access the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams by visiting the official website - cisce.org. On the website, students can check the regulations and syllabus links under ICSE and ISC tabs.

In a statement released by the board, Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, declared that CISCE has initiated the process of reviewing the syllabus of various subjects at ICSE and ISC levels without compromising on the quality of content.

“The need for further reduction in the syllabus, is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus,” said Arathoon in a statement issued to the heads of all affiliated schools.

With the reduction in the syllabus, the board feels that they will ensure all CISCE-affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time.

Further in the statement, CISCE mentioned that the syllabus is being reduced after consultation with subject experts, keeping in mind not to compromise the quality of education for students who are going to appear for the board exams.

Official links for ICSE year 2022 examination

Official link for ISC year 2022 examination