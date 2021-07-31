CISCE extends application deadline for improvement, compartment exams till 4 August; check eligiblity here

The improvement exams can be taken up by candidates who are not happy with their results or marks awarded to them using the CISCE’s evaluation criteria for the 2021 examinations

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has informed that ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) improvement and compartment examinations will begin from 16 August.

In the latest notification, the council has also announced that the deadline for registering the improvement and compartment examinations has been extended.

Previously, the registration window for the compartment and improvement exams was scheduled to close on 1 August but now the deadline has been extended to 4 August.

“The ICSE and ISC Year 2021 Improvement and Compartment Examinations will commence from 16 August, 2021,” the notice reads.

The improvement exams can be taken up by candidates who are not happy with their results or marks awarded to them using CISCE’s evaluation criteria for the 2021 examinations. Meanwhile, the compartment exams are for those students who have failed to secure a Pass certificate but have cleared English and three other main subjects for Class 10 exams or English along with two other subjects in Class 12.

Further, in the notice, the CISCE notified about the change or transfer of exam centres. The council mentioned that the request for transfer of centre can be forwarded to the council through their Careers Portal. Also, the module for submitting the request will be activated after the students have been registered for the exam.

Regarding dispute resolution request, the council asserted that candidates who have sent their requests may also get themselves registered for the improvement examination (if they so desire).

On 24 July, the CISCE released the ISC and ICSE results. This year, the overall pass percentage for ISCE is 99.98 and 99.76 for ISC results. Among the many cities, Delhi’s National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a pass percentage of 100 percent in the ICSE results.