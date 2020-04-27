CISCE collaborates with SAI for 21-day online training for Physical Education teachers and community coaches

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) along with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has started an online training programme for physical education teachers and coaches in its schools.

According to a statement by the CISCE, SAI will conduct 21-day online training of PE teachers and community coaches.

There will be an online assessment after the completion of the training session, based on which participants will receive a digital certificate by SAI.

The online training will commence from 1 May. The training will be held from Monday to Friday.

CISCE that the training will be provided through Zoom/Facebook and detail about the same will be provided to the participants. Interested PE teachers and community coaches can register themselves for the online training session by enrolling themselves through this link: https://forms.gle/sdTbLQmD1LxJvstj9

The link for the Live Session and details will be available here before 30 April.

To register online, PE teachers and community coaches will have to provide details such as email address, name, mobile number, name of organisation, preferred language of training session among others.

CISCE’s collaboration with SAI is through the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education.

Last month, CISCE, which conducts ICSE and ISC board examinations, announced that it had entered into a collaboration with ‘Fit India Mission’ which has customised and developed special physical activities for students.

The daily sessions began from 20 April on YouTube. Several educational institutions are holding online classes and live sessions for their students amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.