CISCE board exams: Council likely to announce decision on conducting ICSE, ISC exams today

The ICSE exam was scheduled to begin on 4 May and would end on 7 June, while ISC would have concluded on 18 June, as per the initial timetable

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce a decision regarding the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams to be conducted this year.

This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the Class 10 board exams will be cancelled while, Class 12 exams be postponed.

Gerry Arathoon, Secretary of CISCE, said that the decision regarding the exams will be announced at the earliest after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

While announcing the decision on Wednesday, 14 April, the Minister of Education had said that unlike the state boards, CBSE has an all-India presence, and therefore, the exams should be held simultaneously throughout the country.

Since CISCE is also a national board, ICSE and ISC exams might also get postponed. The announcement is likely to be made later today – 15 April.

Maharashtra state board has already deferred the exams for both Class 10 and 12. Similarly, Tamil Nadu Board, RBSE, and HPBOSE have also postponed the examinations.

The board exams for Jamia Millia Islamia school which were supposed to be held from Thursday have also been postponed.

The Karnataka State Board has not changed its board exam schedule. Goa board exams for classes 10 and 12 are also scheduled to begin on 24 April.