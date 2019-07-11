CID recovers 50 kg of ammonium nitrate and 1,000 detonators from West Bengal's Birbhum district

Birbhum: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized 238 packets each containing 50 kg of ammonium nitrate from an unauthorized storeroom in Rampurhat. The search by CID was done on Wednesday. During a further search, eight bags each containing 10 packets of 1,000 detonators were found in a nearby culvert.

Earlier on 7 July, in a massive crackdown on violence involving arms and explosives in the city, the West Bengal Police conducted simultaneous raids and recovered 112 pieces of live bombs, six country-made weapons and arrested 399 people under specific and preventive sections.

