CHSL tier-1 exam 2020 admit card released on SSC regional websites; steps to download 

The admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier- 1 Examination, 2020 are available for download on the respective websites of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of different regions. The exam will be held from 12 to 27 April in several regions. However, for the candidates of West Bengal, it has been rescheduled to 21 and 22 May due to the state elections.

Candidates can download the admit cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of your region through this link https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard

Step 2: On their homepage, find the option for downloading SSC CHSL tier-1 exam 2020 admit card. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your details to log in

Step 4: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

According to the official notification, through the CHSL tier-1 exam 2020, vacancies for Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators will be filled.

Candidates must be citizens of India, Nepal, or Bhutan. Their age should not be less than 18 and more than 27 years as of 1 January, 2021.

The computer-based test will include the English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Applicants will be giving the tier-2 descriptive exam once they qualify for the first exam. There is also going to be a skill and typing test for the candidates.