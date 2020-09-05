CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results: Pass percentage for plus two exams stands at 67.56%; girls outperform boys

CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results | While 75.48% of the girls cleared the exam, the pass percentage among boys was 57.53%, said reports

CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts results: The pass percentage in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts results declared on Saturday stands at 67.56. This year, the pass percentage has seen an increase from last year’s 65.89, reported sambadenglish.com.

The results are available on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Out of those who passed CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts stream exams, 22,196 or 14.95 percent have got the first division, 26,027 or 17.53 percent secured the second division and 1,00,101 or 67.43 percent cleared the exams with the third division.

Odisha’s Bargarh emerged as the best performing district with a pass percentage of 76.63. On the other hand, Nabarangpur has registered a pass percentage of 44.67, becoming the district with the poorest performance.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, girls outshone boys in CHSE Odisha arts results this year. The pass percent of girls is 75.48 percent while boys’ pass percentage is 57.53.

More than 2.1 lakh students registered for CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts stream exams, out of which around 1.48 lakh have cleared the exams.

148452 students of Arts stream have passed Annual Higher Secondary Exam(+2) 2020, out of which 22196 have been passed in 1st. Division. The pass percentage is 67.56%. Congratulations to all the successful candidates. — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) September 5, 2020

How to check CHSE Odisha plus two Arts results

Step 1: Enter the url of the official website - orissaresults.nic.in – on Google

Step 2: Click on Annual CHSE Examination (+2 Arts) – 2020 link

Step 3: Provide eight-digit roll number and 10 digit registration number to log in

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

According to reports, students have been provided marks in the cancelled exams based on the special assessment scheme. The average marks of those who appeared for more than three papers were calculated using scores in best three. Those who took only three papers have been provided marks on the basis of best scores in two papers.