CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Class 12 science scores if official website is down

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, declared the Class 12 or Plus Two science results 12today (3 June). Students can check their results on the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

However, several thousand students are going to be checking the official website for their scores, so the website may lag or be down. In such a scenario, students are advised to check alternative websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com or results.gov.in for their scores.

Earlier, the results were expected to be released on 31 May. CHSE Odisha is likely to declare the Class 12 arts and commerce results by Friday, 7 June.

Follow LIVE blog on Odisha Class 12 science exam results here

The board had conducted the Class 12 board exams from 7 March to 30 March.

This year, 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in arts, 99,000 students in science and around 27,200 students in commerce, appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted by the Odisha board.

How to check your CHSE Odisha Class 12 board exam 2019 results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link saying 'Odisha HSE Result 2019', however, students must note that this link will only become active once the official declaration of the result happens.

Step 3: In a new window, log in with relevant details like roll number and/or date of birth.

Step 4: After entering all the details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ tab.

Step 5: Once the Odisha HSE Result 2019 appears on the screen, students are advised to take a printout and for reference.

How to check Odisha Class 12th result 2019 on Examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Odisha in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Odisha Board Plus Two Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Odisha Board Plus Two Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Odisha Plus Two result on Indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website Indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Odisha in the list of the states or type the URL odisha.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter

Step 3: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result

Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.