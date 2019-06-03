CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared: 72.33% Class 12 students pass science board exams; Balasore district best performer at 86.56%

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the Class 12, or HSC, board exam results 2019 today (3 June) at 12 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

A total of 72.33 percent students cleared the Class 12 science exams successfully. Balasore district was the best performing of the lot with a pass percentage of 86.56 percent, marginally lower than 89.69 percent last year pass. Gajapati district fared the worst, with only 36 percent of its student clearing the Odisha Class 12 science board exams.

The board conducted the Class 12 exams from 7 March to 30 March this year. As many as 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in arts, 99,000 students in science and around 27,200 students in commerce, appeared for the Class 12 exams.

CHSE Odisha is likely to declare the Class 12 arts and commerce results by Friday, 7 June.

How to check your CHSE Odisha Class 12 board exam 2019 results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CHSE Odisha — chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link that says 'Odisha HSE Result 2019'.

Step 3: In the new window that opens, enter the relevant details like roll number and/or date of birth to login.

Step 4: After entering all the details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2019’ tab.

Step 5: Once the Odisha HSE Result 2019 appears on your screen, download them and take a printout for future reference.

Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 through the SMS service provided by the government. Type RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.