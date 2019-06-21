CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 declared: 70.26% Commerce students qualify, 65.89% Arts stream students clear CHSE Class 12; check scores on chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared| The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) declared the results of Odisha Board Class 12 for Arts and Commerce steam today (Friday, 21 June) at 3.30 pm. The overall pass percentage for Commerce students stood at 70.26 percent, reports The Indian Express. The girls have outshone the boys with an overall pass percentage of 74.25 percent, while the pass percentage of boys is recorded at 67.91 percent.

As for the CHSE Class 12 Arts stream, the pass percentage stood at 65.89 percent. The girls in the Arts stream outperformed boys with 73.99 percent as against the score of 55.80 percent secured by boys.

In Arts stream, a total of 2,35,183 students appeared for the CHSE Odisha +2 exams while for Commerce stream, 27,278 candidates gave the board exam. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the results in a press conference held at Bhubaneswar.

In 2018, the pass percentage for Odisha board Class 12 Arts students was 68.79 percent and for Commerce students it was 74.91 percent . That year, the Odisha Board declared the results for both the streams on 9 June.

Candidates who appeared for the CHSE Odisha +2 exam, which was conducted between 7 March to 30 March 2019, can check scores on the official website – chseodisha.nic.in.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit Odisha Board's official website- chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on link that says 'Odisha 12th Result 2019' link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number/date of birth

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your Odisha Class 12 Arts or Commerce Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SMS service:

If candidates are unable to check their CHSE Odisha Art or Commerce results via the Internet, they can avail SMS service. To receive the board results on phones, type: RESULT (space) or 12 (space) ROLL NO and send it to 56263.About CHSE Odisha.

