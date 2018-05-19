You are here:
CHSE Board results 2018: Odisha plus 2 Science stream result declared, check score on chseodisha.nic.in

India FP Staff May 19, 2018 12:16:56 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the results of Class 12th on its official website, www.chseodisha.nic.in. The exam was conducted between 6-28 March, 2018.

Students can also check their CHSE +2 result 2018 on examresults.net/odisha and results.nic.in.

IIT. Representational image. Getty images

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says CHSE +2 result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Odisha Class 12th result 2018

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your CHSE +2 result 2018.

Students can also check their score through SMS: 

SMS - RESULTOR12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

Last year, 81.11 percent students had cleared the examination out of 90,643 students in the science stream exam.


Updated Date: May 19, 2018 12:16 PM

