CHSE Board results 2018: Odisha plus 2 Science stream result declared, check score on chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the results of Class 12th on its official website, www.chseodisha.nic.in. The exam was conducted between 6-28 March, 2018.

Students can also check their CHSE +2 result 2018 on examresults.net/odisha and results.nic.in.

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says CHSE +2 result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Odisha Class 12th result 2018

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your CHSE +2 result 2018.

Students can also check their score through SMS:

SMS - RESULTOR12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

Last year, 81.11 percent students had cleared the examination out of 90,643 students in the science stream exam.