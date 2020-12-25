Christmas 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah among others extend festive greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that the life and principles of Jesus Christ help in building a "just and inclusive" society.

"Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world," Modi said.

Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony.

Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope this festival nurtures peace and prosperity, and helps strengthen harmony in society. Let us follow Christ's teachings of love, compassion, and charity, committing ourselves to the welfare of our society and nation. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished everyone and expressed hope that the festival will enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festival enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in society," he was quoted in a tweet of the home minister's office.

\



Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festival enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in society: Union Home Minister @AmitShah — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) December 25, 2020

Wishing everyone on Christmas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "May the festival of Christmas brings joy, happiness, peace and good health in everyone's life."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared Christmas greetings on Twitter, saying: "May everybody be happy and healthy."

Merry Christmas! May this festival bring peace & harmony to your homes and hearts. pic.twitter.com/T006u90KqZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2020

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone festive greetings. "Merry Christmas to all. May this Christmas bring happiness, peace, prosperity and health in your life," he tweeted.

Merry Christmas to all. May this Christmas bring happiness, peace, prosperity and health in your life — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2020

Union Ministers Smriti Irani, VK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and others also took to Twitter to share Christmas wishes.

Merry Christmas to all! May the festive season bring good health and joy to everyone. pic.twitter.com/7iSOUb1NfP — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 25, 2020

#MerryChristmas🎄

May this season open doors to promising beginnings and bring everlasting joy, warmth, health and abundance to everyone. pic.twitter.com/QE4bPiSMxj — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 25, 2020

Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on 25 December. In India, Good Governance Day is also marked on the same day in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former prime minister of India who was known to be a great orator and statesman.

