'Chitta Idhar Milda Hai': In Punjab drugs sold openly amid no police action, claims BJP

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and made claims of drugs being openly sold in Punjab.

A video has surfaced on social media where a local from a village in Bathinda is seen claiming that young boys aged 16 and 17 have died by consuming drugs.

The man in the video claims that drugs are being sold openly and the police is not taking action. He added that young boys having died on Dussehra after allegedly consuming drugs. A board saying ‘chitta yahan milta hai’ (drugs are available here) can also be seen in the video.

The man is further seen making an appeal to the government to look into the matter as urgently as possible.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has posted the video taking potshots at the ruling AAP government in Punjab.

“Open sale of Drugs in Punjab under P-AAP govt. A video of board “Chitta Idhar Milda Hai” in Bathinda tweeted by many journalists -youth consuming drugs and peddlers selling it openly and no police action- Because AAP supports Nasha Mafia! This is why we see such videos every day,” tweeted Shehzad.