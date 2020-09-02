Chinese App Ban in India Updates: Including PUBG and TikTok, Centre has so far banned 224 Chinese apps amid LAC tensions

In June, the Centre had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, Baidu Map and Baidu Translate.
118 Chinese apps banned in India LATEST updates: In June, the Centre had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, Baidu Map and Baidu Translate.
"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Centre banned popular gaming app PUBG, including 117 other Chinese mobile apps, on Wednesday. The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology because "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order", News18 reported.
"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the ministry's statement said.
The statement added that many complaints have been received, including reports of misuse and "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users data to servers located outside India," the report said.
"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement added.