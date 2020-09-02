live

Chinese App Ban in India Updates: Including PUBG and TikTok, Centre has so far banned 224 Chinese apps amid LAC tensions

In June, the Centre had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, Baidu Map and Baidu Translate.

FP Staff September 02, 2020 18:59:31 IST
Chinese App Ban in India Updates: Including PUBG and TikTok, Centre has so far banned 224 Chinese apps amid LAC tensions

18:45 (ist)

Journalist says banning PUBG during unemployment 'needs courage'

Journalists reacted to the Centre's move to ban popular gaming app PUBG by pointing out the levels of unemployment in the country at the moment.
18:36 (ist)

IT ministry says received complaints against banned apps

The IT Ministry's statement said that it had received complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users'' data to servers outside India.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.
18:30 (ist)

Total of 224 Chinese apps banned in India so far

With 118 Chinese apps banned by the Centre on Wednesday, the total number of Chinese apps banned by India so far stands at 224.
18:09 (ist)

'Apps were prejudicial to India's sovereignty', says Centre

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order," the ministry said in a statement.

In June, the Centre had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, Baidu Map and Baidu Translate.
17:54 (ist)

PUBG, WeChat among apps banned by Centre today

The Ministry of Information and Technology on Wednesday 118 Chinese mobile apps claiming that there were reports of the apps misusing data.

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps, reports said.

118 Chinese apps banned in India LATEST updates: In June, the Centre had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, Baidu Map and Baidu Translate.

 

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Centre banned popular gaming app PUBG, including 117 other Chinese mobile apps, on Wednesday. The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology because "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order", News18 reported.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the ministry's statement said.

The statement added that many complaints have been received, including reports of misuse and "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users data to servers located outside India," the report said.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement added.

