China's foreign ministry says Beijing will play 'constructive role' to improve bilateral ties between India, Pakistan

Beijing: China has said that it is willing to play a "constructive role" in improving the relations between India and Pakistan.

Addressing a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang said that Beijing welcomed the "positive" comments recently made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, on improving and bolstering their bilateral relations.

Calling India and Pakistan 'important countries in South Asia', Kang expressed that both New Delhi and Islamabad would enhance their ties by resolving differences between each other in order 'to contribute to regional peace and stability'.

"The improvement and development of their bilateral ties are very important to regional peace, stability and prosperity. As a neighbor to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two sides could enhance dialogue, increase mutual trust, properly handle and resolve differences, and make joint contributions to regional peace and development. China is willing to play a constructive role in this regard," the spokesperson noted.

"Anything that will help the two sides improve relations continuously and contribute to regional peace and stability deserves recognition. As long as there is any possibility, China certainly would like to play a positive and constructive role," he added.

On being asked whether he was suggesting that China is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan, Kang said, "I cannot make a prediction for you at this moment as to when and how China will do something. But it is obvious that playing a constructive role means advancing, consolidating and sustaining positive momentum."

This is not the first time when China has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan. Earlier in April, China had asked Pakistan to engage with India to keep tensions between the two countries to a minimum for timely completion of various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

In June, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, where India and Pakistan were designated as full-time members, China's Foreign Minister and State Councilor, Wang Yi had advocated for resolution of differences between both the countries.