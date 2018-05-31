You are here:
China welcomes India, Pakistan's decision to observe 2003 ceasefire agreement along LoC

India PTI May 31, 2018 14:30:12 IST

Beijing: China on Thursday welcomed India and Pakistan's decision to observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement to stop cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the two countries will properly resolve their differences.

Representational image. Reuters

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on 29 May, during a conversation over the hotline, agreed to fully implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop cross-border firings in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We commend the positive actions taken by both sides," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media briefing. "We hope that both sides could properly resolve their disputes through dialogue and consultation and maintain regional peace and stability," she said.

The LoC has been witnessing increasing hostilities in the last few months.

According to Defence sources in New Delhi, a total of 908 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army were reported till 29 May in the current year as against 860 incidents during 2017. Indian DGMO Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza had reviewed the prevailing situation along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, following which both sides agreed to fully implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.


