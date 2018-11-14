You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Children's day: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, tributes for Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary flood Twitter

India FP Staff Nov 14, 2018 12:58:13 IST

14 November is celebrated as Children's Day in India on account of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Nehru, fondly rembered as 'Chacha (uncle) Nehru', was very fond of children and thus his birthday is marked with a day dedicated to them.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tributes to the first prime minister of India. Modi remembered Nehru on his birth anniversary by recalling his contribution in India's freedom struggle. "Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister," the Prime Minister, who is currently in Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit(EAS), tweeted.

Kovind took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary #PresidentKovind."

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage to 'Chacha Nehru', remembering the legendary leader and his contributions to modern india. "On this birth anniversary of the much loved 'Chacha Nehru' I wish the nation a very happy Children's Day.

Let us pledge today to ensure that no child shall be denied the opportunity to live a healthy and happy life, that no child shall be left behind. #JawaharlalNehru," Naidu further tweeted.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid their respects to Nehru on his birth anniversary at Nehru's memorial Shanti Vana in Delhi.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also paid his respects to Nehru at Shantivan. Gehlot took to Twitter to pay homage, calling Nehru the architect of modern India.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to Nehru stating that the best way for us to honour him, is by rededicating ourselves to the ideas of freedom, democracy, secularism and socialism.

Harini Calamur, a columnist, while paying homage to the first prime minister stated that if it were not for him, "we would have been like one of those South American countries vacillating between coups and the US propped governments."

Historian S lrfan Habib while paying his tribute, called Nehru an agnostic who respected others right to believe.

Union minister Vijay Goel quoted the first prime minister while wishing children on the occasion of Children's day.

Writer Sanjukt Basu while paying homage to Nehru, criticised the BJO government, stating that "nowhere in world has a political party abused nation's forefathers the way BJP did to Nehru."

Social activist Payal Pankhuri remembered Nehru as someone who proved that conviction and intent can make anything possible.

Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha wished Happy Birthday to a visionary who relentlessly shaped modern India.

Sweden-based professor Ashok Swain remembered Nehru as the person due to whom "India is still a democratic and secular country and has not yet become a 'dump' for crackpot science".

To remember the first prime minister, tricolour balloons were released amid playing of bands and singing of patriotic songs by school children at Shantivan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan led parliamentarians in paying tributes to the first prime minister at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Besides Mahajan, senior leaders Sharad Pawar, LK Advani, Gulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were among those who paid homage to Nehru.

The first prime minister of India, Pandit Nehru, was born on 14 November, 1889, in Prayagraj. He breathed his last on 27 May, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

India started celebrating Children’s Day in 1959. It was initially celebrated on 20 November along with other countries. But after Nehru’s death in 1964, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 12:58 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores