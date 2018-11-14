Children's day: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, tributes for Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary flood Twitter

14 November is celebrated as Children's Day in India on account of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Nehru, fondly rembered as 'Chacha (uncle) Nehru', was very fond of children and thus his birthday is marked with a day dedicated to them.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tributes to the first prime minister of India. Modi remembered Nehru on his birth anniversary by recalling his contribution in India's freedom struggle. "Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister," the Prime Minister, who is currently in Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit(EAS), tweeted.

Kovind took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary #PresidentKovind."

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage to 'Chacha Nehru', remembering the legendary leader and his contributions to modern india. "On this birth anniversary of the much loved 'Chacha Nehru' I wish the nation a very happy Children's Day.

On this birth anniversary of the much loved 'Chacha Nehru' I wish the nation a very happy Children's Day.

Let us pledge today to ensure that no child shall be denied the opportunity to live a healthy and happy life, that no child shall be left behind. #JawaharlalNehru," Naidu further tweeted.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid their respects to Nehru on his birth anniversary at Nehru's memorial Shanti Vana in Delhi.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh & UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi pay their respects to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at Shantivan.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also paid his respects to Nehru at Shantivan. Gehlot took to Twitter to pay homage, calling Nehru the architect of modern India.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to Nehru stating that the best way for us to honour him, is by rededicating ourselves to the ideas of freedom, democracy, secularism and socialism.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to Nehru stating that the best way for us to honour him, is by rededicating ourselves to the ideas of freedom, democracy, secularism and socialism.

Harini Calamur, a columnist, while paying homage to the first prime minister stated that if it were not for him, "we would have been like one of those South American countries vacillating between coups and the US propped governments."

#jawaharlalnehru the man who laid the foundation for who we are today.

we would have been like one of those South American countries vacillating between coups and US propped Govts.

Did he make mistakes -sure, he wasn't God

but on the balance - IMO he did Good.

Historian S lrfan Habib while paying his tribute, called Nehru an agnostic who respected others right to believe.

Historian S lrfan Habib while paying his tribute, called Nehru an agnostic who respected others right to believe. Tributes to our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. An incredible son of India, one who could laugh at himself and make others do that, a democrat who could get scared of his own popularity and write about it in 1930s. An agnostic who respected others right to believe.

Union minister Vijay Goel quoted the first prime minister while wishing children on the occasion of Children's day.

Union minister Vijay Goel quoted the first prime minister while wishing children on the occasion of Children's day. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow". ~Jawahar Lal Nehru

Writer Sanjukt Basu while paying homage to Nehru, criticised the BJO government, stating that "nowhere in world has a political party abused nation's forefathers the way BJP did to Nehru."

Writer Sanjukt Basu while paying homage to Nehru, criticised the BJO government, stating that "nowhere in world has a political party abused nation's forefathers the way BJP did to Nehru." Today we live in a India where politics is so vile and hateful that wishing happy birthday to the nation's architect makes you an anti-national. Nowhere in world has a political party abused nation's forefathers the way BJP did to #JawaharlalNehru. But shine on Chacha Nehru.

Social activist Payal Pankhuri remembered Nehru as someone who proved that conviction and intent can make anything possible.

Social activist Payal Pankhuri remembered Nehru as someone who proved that conviction and intent can make anything possible. When the world wondered if a 'poor' & diverse country like India could sustain democracy, #JawaharLalNehru proved that conviction & intent can make anything possible. As founder of Modern India, his contribution to the nation remains unparalleled.

Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha wished Happy Birthday to a visionary who relentlessly shaped modern India.

Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha wished Happy Birthday to a visionary who relentlessly shaped modern India. Happy Children's Day to all of us and Happy Birthday to a visionary who relentlessly shaped modern India.

Sweden-based professor Ashok Swain remembered Nehru as the person due to whom "India is still a democratic and secular country and has not yet become a 'dump' for crackpot science".

To remember the first prime minister, tricolour balloons were released amid playing of bands and singing of patriotic songs by school children at Shantivan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan led parliamentarians in paying tributes to the first prime minister at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Besides Mahajan, senior leaders Sharad Pawar, LK Advani, Gulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were among those who paid homage to Nehru.

The first prime minister of India, Pandit Nehru, was born on 14 November, 1889, in Prayagraj. He breathed his last on 27 May, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

India started celebrating Children’s Day in 1959. It was initially celebrated on 20 November along with other countries. But after Nehru’s death in 1964, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day.

