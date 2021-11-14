Children's Day 2021: Messages and greetings to share on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary

On the occasion of Children's Day, here are a few messages and greetings to share with your family and friends:

To commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Children's Day is celebrated every year on 14 November. The special day stresses on the need and importance of nurturing and educating the young generation. The occasion is marked as Children's Day as Nehru was very fond of kids who used to call him 'Chacha Nehru'.

Also known as Bal Diwas, Children's Day is marked as a reminder that the young generations are the future and real strength of the country. After Nehru's death in 1964, the nation started observing Children's Day on 14 November. Before that, India used to mark this day on 20 November, the same date when Children's Day is celebrated globally by the United Nations.

No grand celebrations will take place this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, every year, Children's Day is celebrated widely in educational institutions and schools. On this day, special guests are also invited in order to celebrate and empower children.

On the occasion of Children's Day, here are a few messages and greetings to share with your family and friends:

From a child we learn giggling, laughing and playing. Let us continue to celebrate the day of children. Happy children’s Day!

May the laughter and innocence of a child last for a lifetime. Happy Children’s Day!

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children’s Day!

Everybody’s best childhood memory was falling sleep on the couch and waking up in bed. I wish you a Happy Children’s Day!

Let’s join hands on this Children’s Day to make this world a safer place for the little ones. Happy Children’s Day!

Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways that make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child!

On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way because they are our future!

Children should be taught how to be a good human being than how to be rich. A very warm wish for every kid on this very special day!

Children should be taught how to become a good human being and it’s our utmost duty to ensure it. Happy Children’s Day, dear kids! Hope you become kinder and wiser over time.

Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children’s Day!