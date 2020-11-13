Children's Day 2020: Why does India observe event on 14 Nov, six days before rest of the world

Children’s Day in India was officially celebrated on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru after the first prime minister's death in 1964. Until then, India also celebrated the day on 20 Nov, which is the UN-designated event

Children's Day 2020: Children’s Day or 'Bal Diwas' in India is celebrated every year on 14 November. It is observed on the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. He was very fond of children and was referred to as ‘Chacha Nehru’.

Children’s Day serves as the perfect occasion for spreading awareness about the rights, care and education of a child.

In schools, libraries and community parks, children are given gifts. Teachers and parents also organise cultural functions and friendly competitions. However, with schools being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations are surely to be hit.

Children’s Day in India came about to be officially marked after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death in 1964. Till then, it was celebrated on 20 November which is when the United Nations observes it annually.

Children's Day 2020: Date

After Nehru’s death, it was decided that the annual celebration be observed on his birth anniversary date as a means of respect to the leader. This was also symbolic of the popularity that Nehru enjoyed among children.

Children's Day 2020: Significance

This day bears importance as it is dedicated to children, who will one day lead the country towards development. Nehru was not only fond of kids but he was also responsible for the establishment of the ‘Children’s Film Society India’ in 1955 to create indigenous cinema for children.

He believed in the empowerment of the young souls so that they get the chance to educate themselves, stand up independently and know their rights.