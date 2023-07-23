Child rights commission urges action against teachings in Darul Uloom Deoband

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the top officials in the Saharanpur district administration regarding complaints over the teachings in the Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic seminary.

According to the commission, complaints have been received against the Darul Uloom Deoband for including objectionable content in the curriculum for children in madrasas.

“The commission is in receipt of a complaint against the fatwas issued by Darul Uloom Deoband. The fatwa references a book titled ‘Bahishti Zewar’. The book contains content regarding children that is objectionable, improper and illegal and the book is also alleged to be taught to children in madrasas,” the message by the commission read.

“After pursuing the complaint and the enclosed content, it was observed that it is completely inappropriate for children and also violates the laws provided for protection of children in the country. Hence the commission finds it absolutely necessary that dissemination of such material be blocked immediately,” it added.

The commission went on to request the district administration to block access to the Darul Uloom Deoband website and remove the fatwas from the website with immediate effect.