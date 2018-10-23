Chief secy withdraws order for Jammu and Kashmir schools, colleges to stock Gita and Ramayana in Urdu

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday reportedly ordered the withdrawal of the state education department's notice which said that Urdu versions of religious books like the Gita and Ramayana be available in the libraries of schools and colleges, and even public libraries.

According to sources, the circular issued by the education department which said that the purchase of a "sufficient number of copies" should be considered by education institutes and libraries in the state, was withdrawn after orders from Subrahmanyam.

The circular, dated 22 October, had specified that the 'Shrimad Bhagwat-Geeta' and 'Koshur Ramayan' authored by Sarwanand Premi "should be made available in schools, colleges and public libraries" in the state. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Advisor to Governor BB Vyas on 4 October, Greater Kashmir reported.

Criticising the directive, former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah questioned the selectiveness of the decision. "Why just the Gita and Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, collages & government libraries (and I’m not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored?"

Why just the Gita & Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, collages & government libraries (and I’m not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored? pic.twitter.com/UqxMG0NpMJ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2018

The officers have been asked to initiate further process after following all codal formalities required as per rules, local media reported. Meanwhile, director colleges Zahoor Ahmad Chatt told reporters that he was not part of the meeting. "I have not received any letter," he said.

Director school education Kashmir (DSEK) GN Itoo said he, too, didn't receive the letter. "But I will check it with the department," he said.

